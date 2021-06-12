'Mayhem': Chatham shooting leaves 10 shot, 1 dead, Chicago police say

Kimfier Miles, 29, has been identified as the person killed in a mass shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Saturday morning that left 9 others shot.

Video Transcript

EVELYN HOLMES: Businesses here along 75th Street, also known as Chicago's Black Wall Street, are coming together. They are vowing not to let the violence or the pandemic stop this neighborhood from thriving.

At her Brown Sugar Bakery on 75th Street, founder Stephanie Hart offers a piece of cake for peace to a neighborhood, just hours after it's once again besieged by violence.

STEPHANIE HART: We've been working extremely hard to try to create an environment, especially during the pandemic that people felt good about coming.

EVELYN HOLMES: The business is one of several in the city's Chatham neighborhood reacting to the early morning mass shooting that left a Chicago woman dead and several others wounded. Over the last 30 years, businessman Eddie Elkhatib has owned numerous establishments in the community, including currently A&S Beverages. He's concerned the violence will make efforts to stabilize the area even harder.

EDDIE ELKHATIB: The sad part is, we are working with the neighbors, and with the police department, and the city of Chicago to help overcome these problems that-- the gun is really, is the problems.

EVELYN HOLMES: Shots rang out around 2:00 Saturday morning, as people socialized along the public-friendly boardwalk area on 75th Street, as Chicago officially reopened. Locals say it's known as a spot where people bring their stylish cars and motorcycles to show them off. This woman, who did not want to be on camera, was there.

- Somebody was popping fireworks, and I heard that they didn't like that. And next thing I know, somebody just started shooting at the crowd.

EVELYN HOLMES: The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 29-year-old Kimfier Miles. Friends gave us this picture of the mother and Chicago resident, before honoring her with prayers and a balloon release. Sixth Ward alderman Roderick Sawyer calls the shooting a tragedy that will not undo the years of hard work in the area.

Police are still investigating the shooting. This as neighborhood businesses are meeting, coming up with different ways to make sure that this neighborhood continues to thrive.