Mayim Bialik teamed up with the Property Brothers on a backyard makeover — see the before and after

"Big Bang Theory" star and former "Jeopardy" co-host Mayim Bialik had a huge surprise for her best friend, Nancy.

Appearing on the Jan. 22 episode of HGTV's "Celebrity IOU," Bialik worked with Drew and Jonathan Scott to give Nancy's backyard a total makeover while she was away for three weeks.

“Nancy is my sister from another mister. We literally met pregnant with our first kids in a prenatal yoga class," Bialik told the Property Brothers. "We just formed this friendship, and this was back in the day when there was no internet. We didn't have cell phones. Our friendship was forged by spending time together."

Being friends for nearly two decades, Bialik shared how the two would take care of each other's kids over the years.

"I felt as at home at her house as she did at mine."

Mayim Bialik Surprises Her BFF With a Backyard Makeover on Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Knowing that Nancy is a hard-working teacher and writer, Bialik wanted to create a quiet space for her to be able to write, do yoga and simply relax.

"Nancy works really, really hard for everybody. The house is so communal, there's not really space for Nancy to have quiet," she said, going on to say that Nancy "gives and does for not only her husband her kids but for all the hundreds of kids that she has taught over all these years."

When first entering the backyard, Bialik felt nostalgic as she thought back to all the time their kids spent playing in that yard, while the brothers' minds were focused on the overgrown greenery and various holes found throughout the outdoor space.

Mayim Bialik Surprises Her BFF With a Backyard Makeover on Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

After getting a tour of the yard, Jonathan and Drew Scott created three zones in the yard for an outdoor kitchen and dining area, a lounge area and a garden studio, which would serve as Nancy's quiet space which Bialik hoped to give her.

Mayim Bialik Surprises Her BFF With a Backyard Makeover on Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Over the next several weeks, the Property Brothers and Bialik cut down weeds in the yard, built a pergola, brought in appliances, stained existing tiles and installed a prefabricated structure, among other things.

The backyard makeover was completed just in time for Nancy to arrive back home, and Bialik was waiting for her right in front of the house when she pulled up.

To keep it a surprise, Bialik had Nancy close her eyes while she guided her into the backyard, which now has a completely different appearance than when she left. When Nancy opened her eyes, she was in shock.

"What is happening right now," Nancy first said, and was even more surprised when she saw the Property Brothers.

Mayim Bialik Surprises Her BFF With a Backyard Makeover on Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

"Nancy, I went to these fine gentlemen, and I said I have a friend who is the most important person in my life and the best friend that I could ask for and that you work your butt off for everybody else and you're an incredible person," Bialik said to Nancy.

Taking a tour of her new backyard, she grew more and more excited as she went from the outdoor kitchen, where a fancy, high-tech grill awaited her, to the pergola where comfy seating was plentiful.

Sitting in her new lounge area for the first time, she tells the brothers she "doesn't know what she would've done without" Bialik.

Mayim Bialik Surprises Her BFF With a Backyard Makeover on Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

"Especially raising our kids together," Nancy said. "And spending so much time in this backyard."

"I thought of this space as such a great hangout space, especially as our kids our teenagers and have social lives of their own," Bialik said. "They now have a space where they can hang out."

While sitting in the lounge area, Nancy was glancing over at the prefabricated structure that she would soon find out is her own personal space, or as the brothers called it, the writer's retreat.

Bialik, alongside Drew and Jonathan Scott, introduced Nancy to the new space where she could write and yoga. As a personal touch, they displayed pictures of Nancy and Bialik on the walls.

Mayim Bialik Surprises Her BFF With a Backyard Makeover on Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Both Bialik and Nancy were brought to tears as they embrace each other.

Being excited about her personal area, Nancy jokingly said, "I may never see my children or my husband again."

"I want to say thank you," Nancy told her longtime best friend. "Your friendship means the world to me as you know, and I couldn't have gotten through parenthood without you. I'm not done yet, so I don't expect you to go anywhere."

"I'm going to be right in your writer's studio," Bialik replied.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com