Mayo Clinic Health System invests in local organizations

Dec. 20—Mayo Clinic Health System cares for its patients, communities and each other, and Mayo's Bold. Forward. strategy supports this care through work to Cure, Connect, and Transform healthcare for all. As this strategy successfully unfolds, this year Mayo Clinic Health System is able to invest an additional $900,000 in local community organizations addressing pressing needs related to housing, food insecurity, access to healthcare, and safe places for learning and youth enrichment.

"We are excited to be able to provide these investments directly in our Mayo Clinic Health System communities during the holiday season to strengthen our communities and positively impact health and well-being," says Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. "These contributions will help foster vibrant, healthy communities where our patients and dedicated staff work and live."

A total of $900,000 will be distributed to organizations helping people in Minnesota and Wisconsin communities served by Mayo Clinic Health System, including:

In Southeast Minnesota, $175,000 will support the Mower County Hometown Food Security Project, the Freeborn County Backpack Program, and emergency funding for transitional housing in Steele County.

"Our community partners share in our mission of providing hope and healing beyond our walls," says Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota. "This investment will help enable them to reach more broadly and deeply into our communities."

"During this season of giving and hope, we're reminded of how our communities pull together in so many ways to care for each other," said Kris Johnson, vice-chair of administration at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin. "Collectively, we have the power to not only address food insecurity but cultivate goodwill, help those in need and inspire connection within our community."

The organizations were chosen based on community needs, how their work aligns with Mayo Clinic's mission and Mayo's history of collaboration with each organization.

"Mayo Clinic's commitment to our cause underscores a shared understanding of the intricate connection between health and food security," said Molly Lanke, executive director of the United Way of Mower County and co-lead of the Hometown Food Security Project with Gema Alvarado Guerrero. "We believe that access to food is not only a fundamental human right but also a cornerstone for building a healthy and thriving community. By addressing the root causes of hunger, we are not just filling stomachs; we are nurturing the foundation for a stronger, more resilient society. This invaluable support will play a pivotal role in our mission to eliminate hunger and enhance the well-being of Mower County."

This one-time investment also complements the financial support Mayo already provides to community organizations and the extensive work Mayo Clinic staff do within their communities.