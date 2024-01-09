Mayo Clinic pairs with Cerebras Systems to help develop AI for health care

Stephen Nellis
·2 min read
Illustration shows Cerebras Systems logo

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - The Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit medical center based in Rochester, Minnesota, on Monday said it will partner with Silicon Valley startup Cerebras Systems to develop artificial intelligence (AI) models for the health care industry.

The Mayo Clinic, which has three major campuses in the U.S. in addition to locations in the U.K. and United Arab Emirates, will use computing chips and systems from Cerebras to tap into decades of anonymized medical records and data to develop its own AI models.

Matthew Callstrom, Mayo's medical director for strategy and chair of its radiology department, said some of the models will be able to read and write text to do things like summarize the most important parts of a lengthy medical record for a new patient. Other models will be able to scour images for patterns that the human eyes of trained medical experts may not detect or to analyze genome data. The systems themselves will not make medical decisions - that will still be done by doctors.

"How do you make the right decision for each patient? You have to weigh all those factors, you have to have a lot of experience. That's where AI comes in to start to augment that," Callstrom said in an interview.

Mayo plans to make the outcome of its work with Cerebras will eventually be made available on its Mayo Clinic Platform, a data network that is also used by the Mercy health care system in the U.S., the University Health Network in Canada, along with systems in Brazil and Israel.

Callstrom said Mayo has not yet decided how much it will charge for the AI technology. The clinic planned to disclose the new effort during an address at JPMorgan Chase's health care conference in San Francisco.

Cerebras Chief Executive Officer Andrew Feldman said the deal was a "multi-million-dollar" agreement over several years but declined to give more specifics. Cerbras, which one of several AI chip starts aiming to challenge market leader Nvidia, will provide both hardware and software development services to Mayo under the deal.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • AI can allow us to 'talk' to the dead, but is that healthy?

    Advanced artificial intelligence can build remarkably convincing avatars of lost loved ones. Some experts fear they could stop people from every truly letting go.

  • Lenovo announces new gaming laptops at CES that feature proprietary cooling tech and performance-enhancing AI chips

    Lenovo just announced a handful of new gaming laptops, including the Lenovo Legion 9i. Each of these computers boasts proprietary cooling technology and speed-enhancing AI.

  • Volkswagen is bringing ChatGPT into its cars and SUVs

    Volkswagen is getting into the ChatGPT game. The German automaker announced Monday at CES 2024 in Las Vegas plans to add an AI-powered chatbot into all Volkswagen models equipped with its IDA voice assistant. For drivers who want an AI-based chatbot to read researched content out loud to them, of course.

  • Amazon turns to AI to help customers find clothes that fit when shopping online

    After recently turning to generative AI to enhance its product reviews, e-commerce giant Amazon today shared how it's now using AI technology to help customers shop for apparel online. The company explains it's now using large language models, generative AI and machine learning to power four AI-powered features that will help customers find clothing that fits -- an ongoing challenge when shopping online and the leading cause for apparel returns. Often, that's in part because today's consumers will buy an item in multiple sizes or colors and then return those that don't work out, as the process of home try-ons and shipping items back has become easier.

  • Samsung renews its green cred at CES

    "We start by incorporating recycled materials into some of our most loved products, such as recycled fishing nets in our Galaxy,” said Inhee Chung, VP of corporate sustainability at Samsung. Beyond the manufacturing process, Samsung is also considering the environmental impact of their products during use. Innovative features like SmartThings AI Energy Mode can help consumers manage energy at home by using connected intelligence.

  • CES 2024: Everything revealed so far, from Nvidia and AI to Samsung's Ballie robot

    CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day are some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG and Samsung.

  • Regulatory filing reveals ABL Space Systems targeting $100M in new funding

    ABL Space Systems is looking to raise up to $100 million in new funding, and has just closed over $40 million, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It’s the first indication that ABL has raised venture funding since October 2021, when the launch company closed $200 million at a $2.4 billion valuation. Since its founding in 2017, ABL has raised $420 million from investors, including T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Lockheed Martin Ventures.

  • United Launch Alliance and Astrobotic launches, Countdown Capital shutdown

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. By the time you read this, United Launch Alliance will have hopefully launched its Vulcan Centaur rocket for the first time, and Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander will be on its way to the moon. Other than the same-old news round up, I'll be playing around with some recurring segments and newsletter features. All eyes are on United Launch Alliance and Pittsburgh-based startup Astrobotic this week, with the two companies gearing up for inaugural missions with huge stakes.

  • Another proptech startup crashes and burns, cites 'current interest rate environment'

    Here, a fractional short-term vacation rental marketplace, has shut down after just over two years of operation. The Miami-based startup, which had raised a known $5 million in funding, posted on its website on January 3 that it was ceasing operations “due to the current interest rate environment and economic conditions.” Fiat Ventures led its $3.5 million seed round in July of 2022, according to Crunchbase.

  • OpenAI claims New York Times copyright lawsuit is without merit

    In other words, in creating generative AI systems like GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, which "learn" from billions of examples of artwork, ebooks, essays and more to generate human-like text and images, OpenAI believes that it isn't required to license or otherwise pay for the examples -- even if it makes money from those models. OpenAI also addresses in its letter regurgitation, the phenomenon where generative AI models spit out training data verbatim (or near-verbatim) when prompted in a certain way -- for example, generating a photo that's identical to one taken by a famous photographer. OpenAI makes the case that regurgitation is less likely to occur with training data from a single source (e.g., The New York Times) and places the onus on users to "act responsibly" and avoid intentionally prompting its models to regurgitate.

  • Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga 9i 2-in-1 now have have AI chips and a generative art suite

    Lenovo’s updated consumer laptop lineup at CES 2024 is focused on AI. The company unveiled an array of Yoga and Ideapad notebooks on Monday in Las Vegas, including new versions of the Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga 9i 2-in-1.

  • The best business credit cards for January 2024

    Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.

  • Samsung intros a new interface at CES 2024 that turns its TVs into smart home control hubs

    Samsung unveils a software platform that can turn your TV into a control hub for your smart home.

  • Astrobotic's Peregrine lander suffers propulsion issue, making moon landing unlikely

    After a successful launch on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket this morning, Astrobotic Technology said its lunar lander has encountered critical issues with the propellant system that have likely taken a moon landing off the table for good. In a devastating series of updates earlier today, the Pittsburgh-based startup said a “failure within the propulsion system” is causing a critical loss of propellant. While Astrobotic engineers were eventually able to reorient the spacecraft’s solar array toward the sun and charge up the batteries, the company confirmed that a failure within the propulsion system was the root cause of the issue.

  • Jameis Winston's teammates, past and present, come to his defense after TD brouhaha

    The Saints just added a new, bitter chapter to their rivalry with the Falcons

  • MSI is going big with three new 18-inch gaming laptops at CES 2024

    At CES 2024, MSI is kicking the year off with updates to three powerful new gaming laptops alongside a fresh design for its budget Cyborg 14 system.

  • Michigan vs. Washington: How to watch the CFP National Championship Game tonight

    It's time for the Michigan and Washington to face off in the National Championship Game.

  • Shokz debuts its OpenSwim Pro bone conduction waterproof headphones at CES 2024

    Shokz announces the OpenSwim Pro multi-sport bone conduction headset at CES 2024 with Bluetooth 5.3 and 32GB of onboard audio storage.

  • Watch LG's CES 2024 keynote highlights in 10 minutes

    Watch a 10-minute clip that summarizes LG's latest offerings it will debut at CES 2024.

  • Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds bring heart rate and body temp sensors to your workout

    Sennheiser updated its flagship Momentum line with a new true wireless model while also debuting a tech-filled set of fitness earbuds in the Momentum Sport.