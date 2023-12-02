Mayo Clinic's Unbound project dwarfs all of the Twin Cities stadiums combined

Dec. 2—ROCHESTER — Add up the original investment of the Twin Cities stadiums for the Vikings, Twins and Wild and the combined result is about one-third of the $5 billion slated for

Mayo Clinic's massive new "Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester" initiative

in downtown Rochester.

Mayo Clinic's announcement of its plans was not unexpected. However, the scale of the project was well beyond what many anticipated. The size of the investment is unprecedented.

"Many parts of the overall economy are contracting right now. This is not only a bright light, by any measure, for any community's economy. It is rocket fuel," gushed Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. President John Wade. "It doesn't matter what business you're in. It doesn't matter whether it's directly affiliated to Mayo or not. This will truly raise all boats. This is a tide raiser."

This six-year effort stands head and shoulders above any other construction in Mayo Clinic's long history.

"Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester is the largest (both in new and remodeled square footage created and project budget) project in Mayo's history. There are 5 buildings totaling 2.431 million square feet of new construction," wrote Mayo Clinic Communications Manager Kristy Jacobson.

That 2.431 million square foot total includes two nine-story clinical buildings, two parking ramps and a logistics building, as well as new skyways and tunnels. The 21-story Gonda Building, which cost $122 million in 2001, features 1.655 million square feet of space. It is Mayo Clinic's tallest building.

All this comes on the heels of other Mayo construction projects:

* The price tag of the under-construction 11-story

Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building,

which covers 176,000-square-feet, is $120 million.

* The 110,000-square-foot

Richard O. Jacobson Building,

which houses Mayo Clinic's proton beam treatment center in Rochester, cost $188 million to build in 2015.

* An

expansion of the proton beam center

that is underway is priced at an estimated $200 million.

Construction will be managed by the Providence, Rhode Island-based Gilbane Building Co. Mayo Clinic estimates that 2,000 trades people will work on Unbound at the height of construction.

Gilbane has experience with projects of this size. It is just wrapping up a multiphase $300 million, 21-acre development called The Madison Yards in Madison, Wisconsin. It is also working on a $3.4 billion pediatric research tower for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Given its physical size and the big dollar investment, how does Unbound compare to other projects in the state? Patrick Seeb, the executive director of the Destination Medical Center initiative, believes the unprecedented description still applies beyond Rochester's city limits.

"Not only is this the largest investment in Mayo's 160-year history, but it is also the largest public or private investment in Minnesota's history," he wrote in a public letter.

That is a big claim. However, it is hard to find other projects in the state that are on this scale.

In recent years, some of Minnesota's largest public projects have included $646 million for the St. Croix Bridge, $715 million for the Hiawatha Light Rail, $957 million for the Central Corridor Light Rail and $1.1 billion for the US Bank Stadium. The expansion of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport in 2009 cost $3.2 billion and is considered the state's largest public project.

In June, the state legislature and Gov. Tim Walz approved a

$2.6 billion public infrastructure package.

That is the largest in the state's history and it is a little more than half of the planned Unbound investment.

Unlike DMC, Mayo Clinic's Unbound initiative does not include any plans, at this stage, that

require direct state or city financing.

However, Mayo Clinic does state that the details of the funding of Unbound are still being finalized.

"Mayo Clinic plans for large investments through a combination of financing based on operating margins, investments, new borrowing and contributions. Diversifying the revenue streams for Mayo Clinic has also been a priority in recent years," according to information released by Mayo Clinic about Unbound. "Business plans and financial analysis are important parts of the strategy and planning for this investment."

However Mayo Clinic finances the project and whichever big donors' names appear on the future buildings, the momentum for the Unbound campus is moving forward in the wake of this week's big announcement.

"We've never seen anything of this magnitude in the past as far as its influence and impact on this region's economy. While much of this development will be taking place within Rochester, the impact for the area communities will be substantial," said Wade. "Rochester will also benefit from the further strengthening of the state's largest private employer and that will continue to strengthen this region's economic engine."