Is Mayor Adams changing his stance on Rikers' future?
Is New York City Mayor Eric Adams changing his stance on the beleaguered Rikers Island jail?
Is New York City Mayor Eric Adams changing his stance on the beleaguered Rikers Island jail?
From New York to Los Angeles, Black mayors are getting the chance to prove that they can lead American cities through crises.
First Meryl Streep guest starred in 'Only Murders in the Building,' then she sang, now she smokes a joint, and viewers are thrilled.
Venus suffered one of the most lopsided losses of her Grand Slam career on Tuesday.
It's a tennis invasion! Beloved stars of the sport are becoming magazine cover darlings.
The former No. 1 pick said he would want to land with the 76ers if he got traded again, adding that he wants to play for Australia at the Olympics after not playing with the team since 2013.
Judge Scott McAfee scheduled a hearing Thursday to determine bond conditions for Harrison Floyd, the director of Black Voices for Trump, who is charged with five felony counts for his alleged role in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
Oregon deemed safest state for teen drivers, just ahead of New York. States in the upper West take the last places, Montana ranked worst.
The photo instantly became one of the defining images of our political era, but its still unclear how it might influence the former president's political prospects or his legacy.
Michelle Obama also attended the U.S. open last year, when she watched American Frances Tiafoe.
The Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are all within one game in the AL West standings.
YouTube announced this morning a change to its Community Guidelines that impact creators who break its rules. Starting today, creators will now have the option of taking an educational training course when they receive a warning. When completed, YouTube will lift the warning from the creator's channel as long as they don't violate the same policy for 90 days.
The S&P Case-Shiller National Home Price Index increased by 0.7% in June compared with May on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Duet AI, Google's collection of generative AI features for text summarization, organizing data and more, is expanding to new products and services in Google Cloud. At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced that Duet AI -- still in preview with general availability set for sometime later this year -- can now assist with code refactoring, or improving code by making small changes without altering the code's overall external behavior. In a developer's preferred software development environment, they can open a Duet AI-powered chat window and write a natural language prompt (e.g.
The Olympic skater and "DWTS" champ adds "Stars on Mars" victor to his resume.
During the pandemic, almost all retailers in Asia established an e-commerce presence and adopted digital payments. Markato wants to change that with a cross-border marketplace focused on independent brands that also lets them manage their Asia wholesale operations in one place. The startup is launching in Hong Kong today with $5 million in seed funding led by Lightspeed, marking the venture firm’s first investment in Hong Kong.
Scherzer told reporters "I definitely can point my finger to myself" for his part in New York's struggles this season.
The race for the No. 1 seed is red hot as the WNBA season approaches its conclusion.
The popular star once explained to Yahoo Entertainment why he doesn't look at reviews — even the good ones.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, said Monday it has begun manual data collection in Seattle and Washington, DC, the first step toward launching commercial services in the cities. Data collection involves manually driving a robotaxi around to grab information on the local driving environment and climate. The move to expand operations to two cities on opposite coasts comes as pressure mounts for the robotaxi company in its hometown of San Francisco.
The gamers behind the Gray Lady have a new game to add into our morning rotations: Connections, which invites the player to categorize 16 words or phrases into four distinct groups of four. The daily puzzle game debuted in beta on June 12, and according to The New York Times, it's now the paper's second most popular game -- of course, Wordle holds the top spot. "Each day reveals a clever, thoughtful, relevant, human-made puzzle that tries to trick you, and makes the challenge of solving it extremely rewarding," said New York Times head of games Jonathan Knight (isn't it wild that he has to clarify the game is made by humans?).