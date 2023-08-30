Is Mayor Adams changing his stance on Rikers' future?

TechCrunch

Duet AI, Google's collection of generative AI features for text summarization, organizing data and more, is expanding to new products and services in Google Cloud. At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced that Duet AI -- still in preview with general availability set for sometime later this year -- can now assist with code refactoring, or improving code by making small changes without altering the code's overall external behavior. In a developer's preferred software development environment, they can open a Duet AI-powered chat window and write a natural language prompt (e.g.