🌱Mayor Adams COVID Positive + Call For Crack Down On Ghost Guns

First, today's weather:

Sun giving way to clouds. High: 59 Low: 50.

Here are the top five stories in New York City today:

Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, his 100th day in office, a spokesperson confirmed via social media, who said the Mayor's main symptom is a raspy voice. Adams has cancelled all in-person events for the week. Over the past week he attended the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, DC, where many high-profile politicians later tested positive for COVID, as well as visiting Albany on Saturday. (Associated Press) Senator Chuck Schumer called on the federal government to crack down on 'ghost guns' after a shooting by a teenager on Friday left a 16-year-old girl dead and two other people injured. New York ha seen an over 300 percent increase in ghost guns this year. These weapons lack serial numbers or registration and are often assembled after entering the state. (New York Post) New York lawmakers reached an agreement on the state's $220 billion budget, a week after it was due. On Saturday morning, after both the Assembly and State Senate held overnight sessions the decision was made. Governor Kathy Hochul's first, the budget includes $600 million in public funding for a football stadium in Buffalo, and rolls back parts of the hotly debated 2019 bail reform laws. (Gothamist) COVID-19 infections are on the rise once again in New York City, with the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron now accounting for 85 percent of all cases. Transmission is highest in Manhattan. The city's health department still considers risk to be low, due to both hospitalizations and confirmed deaths decreasing citywide. (AMNY) Former Mayor Bill De Blasio moved to end 'gifted and talented' programs in the city's public schools at the end of his term–but Eric Adams' administration appears to be taking a different path forward. Schools Chancellor David Banks is planning to make an announcement soon regarding the program's future. (Chalkbeat New York)

Today in New York City:

Slate Hosts All That Drag, at 54 W. 21st Street (6 p.m.)

Trivia Night with Quizmaster Marco in the East Village (6:30 p.m.)

Exploring Ethical Dilemmas in Aging, at New York Society For Ethical Culture (7 p.m.)

Congrats to The Yankees on their win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday! (New York Post)

Just months after Saturday Night Live stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost announced their purchase of a retiring Staten Island Ferry, Long Island and Staten Island are competing over where it should be docked. (NBC New York)

