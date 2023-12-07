Mayor Adams heads to DC to ask for federal help with migrants

TechCrunch

Spotify laid off 17% of the company – its third round of layoffs this year – and canceled two highly acclaimed shows, including a winner of the Pulitzer Prize for audio reporting. It’s just that Spotify took a billion dollar swing and whiffed, and now, podcasters themselves have to navigate the fallout. “Spotify has kind of set the terms of the quote-unquote ‘health’ of the podcasting industry based on their actions as a tech company,” said Eric Silver, co-founder and head of creative at Multitude, an independent podcast collective.