Mayor Adams launches medical debt relief program to pay down $2B for cash-strapped NYers

Financially strapped New York City residents could have their medical debt paid off in full under a new program unveiled Monday by Mayor Adams, who said the initiative will clear away a total of $2 billion of medical debt for “hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.”

“Medical debt impacts so many New Yorkers,” Adams said during his announcement in the City Hall rotunda. “After your care, the last thing you should be worried about is being handed a bill that is beyond your ability to pay.”

To accomplish the goal of helping alleviate that burden, the city is partnering with the non-profit RIP Medical Debt, which will receive $18 million in city funding to pay down $2 billion in unpaid hospital bills. Adams said the effort will unfold over the next three years.

RIP Medical Debt is a non-profit that primarily receives funding through charitable donations and specializes in negotiating debt payments. According to its president, Allison Sesso, medical providers are motivated to reduce the debt burden on some of their patients because it’s unlikely many of those bills will ever be fully paid. As a result, the debt isn’t necessarily worth what’s on the bill when it comes to the marketplace of selling debt to other potential collectors.

“There is a for-profit debt market that prices debt very low, and in order for for-profits to make money, they have to make the cost of that debt very, very low in order to make money back,” she said. “Frankly, the people that owe the debt can’t pay it. So we’re taking advantage of that pricing.”

Conveniently, for patients who could see their medical debt burden eliminated, there’s no application process or other bureaucracy to contend with, Sesso added.

She said the patients most in need are identified by using medical provider records as well as other data the non-profit purchases, which allows it to determine eligibility. A patient is deemed eligible if they meet one of two criteria — their income is either at or below 400% of the federal poverty line, or their debt is 5% or more of their annual household income.

If a patient qualifies, the non-profit then simply pays off their bills.

“We just run the analysis,” she said. “So we’re not just picking and choosing — it’s just purely based on income.”

Drew Mehalek of Astoria saw his debt burden relieved through RIP Medical Debt as a college student.

Mehalek, who’s now 28, was attending college in western Pennsylvania when he slipped on ice and hit his head on the curb. After being told medical treatment would be covered by his parents’ health insurance, he was hit with a bill for more than $1,000 — way more than he could afford, or initially expected.

“I could hardly stay ahead of expenses that were necessary to keep a roof over my head,” he recalled at Adams’ City Hall press conference. “The several letters and phone calls I received each month regarding my medical debt began to blend into background noise … Then one day I got a letter that looked a little bit different from the others — this time from a group called RIP Medical Debt.”

Mehalek said he initially thought the missive was “just part of an increasingly elaborate way by debt companies to contact me,” but that he was ultimately proven wrong. His debt had been completely forgiven.

“It’s such an enormous relief,” he said.

The city’s new program intends to help people like Mehalek, but it will not extend into perpetuity. The debt relief will occur on a one-time basis, and the program will be administered in a partnership between RIP Medical Debt and the city Department of Health.

The $18 million outlay comes out of the city’s budget at a time when the city itself is in poor financial health.

Adams has instituted a series of cuts, known as Programs to Eliminate the Gap, or PEGs, to balance the city’s books, prompting questions Monday over whether the additional spending is wise right now. The mayor said he believes it is because it will help low income New Yorkers avoid falling into the city’s safety net programs, which the city also pays for.

“Eighteen-million [dollars] for $2 billion — that’s the type of turn around you want,” Adams said. “That’s what you call smart fiscal management.”

Aside from the $18 million, Adams and city officials said the city intends to raise more money to pay off city residents’ medical debts through RIP Medical’s own fundraising operation and the non-profit Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City. How much they expect to raise was not entirely clear on Monday, though.