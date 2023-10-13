Mayor Adams to limit NYC shelter stays to 60 days for migrant families with kids, source says

NEW YORK — Migrant families with children will be able to stay in city shelters for only 60 days at a time under a new policy Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce as soon as this weekend, a source familiar with the matter told the Daily News.

The policy comes on top of an Adams administration restriction limiting consecutive shelter stays for adult migrants without kids to 30 days.

Since the restriction on adults was first implemented in July, migrant families with kids have been the only category of asylum seekers guaranteed beds in the city shelter system without time limits. In rolling out the restriction on adults, Adams and his advisers argued it would help the administration ensure migrant families with kids are prioritized for placement in the city’s overcrowded shelter systems.

However, with more than 62,000 mostly Latin American migrants still in city shelters, Adams has decided to place the 60-day clock on migrant families with kids, too. He could enact the new restriction as early as this weekend, though the exact timing was unclear, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preempt a public announcement.

As with the rule on adults, migrant families who can’t secure alternative housing before their 60-day limit is up can return to the city’s Roosevelt Hotel asylum seeker arrival center to reapply for shelter placement, the source told The News.

Adams’ office has declined to say how many adult migrants have returned to the Roosevelt to reapply for placement since the first shelter eviction notices started coming due last month.

Homeless New Yorkers are not impacted by the time restrictions and can still stay in city shelters indefinitely.

Adams spokesman Charles Lutvak declined to comment on the expected 60-day rule for families with kids other than saying that policy changes aren’t official until they’re announced.

The latest shelter restriction comes as the Adams administration is in the midst of seeking permission from a court to suspend the city’s right-to-shelter mandate amid the migrant crisis.

The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless, which are fighting the administration’s attempted right-to-shelter rollback in court, blasted the plan to kick migrant families with kids out of shelters after 60 days as “a stain on our city’s long-standing reputation as a welcoming home for all.” In a statement, the groups said the new policy will put a major burden on hundreds of asylum-seeking families whose kids are attending city schools and may have to switch enrollment if they end up being placed in new shelters.

“This plan will disrupt the lives of homeless students and create chaos for their schools, as parents are forced to choose between re-enrolling or spending the day traveling across the city to their current school,” their statement said. “That’s a terrible outcome for both families and educators. In addition, the policy is in gross contradiction of statements made by this very administration to ‘prioritize children with families.'”

According to data from the Department of Education, there are roughly 28,700 migrant students currently enrolled in the city public school system.

Kim Sweet, executive director of Advocates for Children of New York, agreed that the latest policy from City Hall could upend the lives of vulnerable migrant families.

“Just as students are settling into new classrooms in a new country, their families will have to navigate whether to stay in the same school or switch schools closer to the new shelter placement,” Sweet said. “Either option will likely result in massive disruption to students’ education, whether due to delays in arranging transportation, unworkably long commute times, or being forced to start over yet again with new teachers, new classmates, and a new curriculum. We call on the city to reconsider this destructive policy.”

Legal Aid and the Coalition for the Homeless said they believe the administration is ultimately pursuing the new policy to create a “chilling effect” discouraging more migrants coming to New York. The groups said they are considering legal action to block the policy out of concern that it could result in families sleeping on the streets.

“No New Yorker wants to see families with children huddled on the streets of our city, especially as winter approaches,” they said. “We are assessing all of our options, including litigation, should the Adams administration move forward with this callous and inhumane plan.”

The mayor and his advisers have said they’re opting for drastic options like shelter stay restrictions because the city’s completely out of room to house migrants.

Since the crisis started last spring, more than 120,000 migrants, many of them fleeing violence and poverty in their Latin American home countries, have arrived in New York City in hopes of claiming asylum. According to Adams’ office, the city is on track to spend $12 billion on housing, feeding and providing services for migrants by mid-2025 — an expense the mayor has repeatedly warned will necessitate deep budget cuts across city agencies.

Adams, as well as Gov. Kathy Hochul, have for months pleaded with President Joe Biden’s administration to do more to help the city with accommodating the waves of new arrivals.

In addition to financial aid, the New York leaders have called on Biden to enact a “decompression strategy” at the southern border whereby the feds ensure migrants are spread out proportionately across the country.

“We could have another 200,000 to 300,000 people in our city if this trend continues,” Adams said Thursday evening at a town hall-style event in Brooklyn.

(Daily News staff writer Cayla Bamberger contributed to this story.)

