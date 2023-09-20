Mayor Adams says city inspectors did their job in prior visits to fentanyl-tainted Bronx day care where baby died

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams pointedly defended city investigators in the fentanyl death of a 1-year-old boy inside a Bronx day care facility, laying the blame Wednesday on the business owner and her co-defendant.

“I want to be extremely clear: That inspector did their job. And we should not in any way give an impression that inspector failed those children and their families,” said Adams in an appearance on NY1. “They went through, they opened closets, they did all the things they were supposed to do. That inspector did their job.”

City Health Department investigators found no red flags in the El Divino Nino daycare despite multiple inspections, including an unannounced Sept. 6 visit to the facility before this past weekend’s fentanyl death of 1-year-old Nicholas Feliz-Dominici. Three other tots were also exposed to the drug inside the tainted daycare but escaped with their lives.

“Who did not do their job?” asked Adams. “Those individuals who were supposed to protect the children there.”

Business owner Grie Mendez, 36, and accused accomplice Acevdeo Brito, 41, are facing federal charges of narcotics possession and conspiracy to distribute resulting in death. The three surviving children, an 8-month-old girl and a pair of 2-year-old boys were treated with Narcan and saved after exposure to the deadly drug.

They are also facing murder charges in Bronx Criminal Court.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Mendez’s husband, who is on the lam in the wake of the boy’s death.