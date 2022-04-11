🌱 Mayor Adams Tests Positive For COVID + Wrongful Conviction Payout

Rise and shine, Queens! It's Monday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on in Queens today.

First, today's weather:

Sun giving way to clouds. High: 54 Low: 47.

Here are the top three stories in Queens today:

NYC Mayor Eric Adams took a PCR test on Sunday that returned a positive result for COVID-19. The mayor woke up with a raspy voice and first took a rapid test which returned negative. Adams has canceled all public events and will be working remotely for the next week. (Patch) A Queens man stalked his ex-girlfriend prior to murdering her, according to police. Lieutenant Steve Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police reported that the woman described the relationship as violent and abusive. The man is currently in police custody. (FOX 5 New York) After being wrongfully imprisoned for 27 years, a New York man is receiving a $5 million settlement from the state. Felipe Rodriguez was released in 2017 after being falsely convicted in 1990 for a Queens murder. (New York Daily News)

Today in Queens:

Zumba Gold At Forest Hills Branch Library (10:00 AM)

Overgrowing The Commons With Gil Lopez At Queensbridge Public Library (10:00 AM)

Virtual Guided Meditation At Queensbridge Public Library (11:00 AM)

Sift & Bag Your Own Compost Event At Queens Botanical Garden (12:30 PM)

From my notebook:

The Central Yiddish Cultural Organization has been saved from the brink of closure. CYCO, a bookstore, publisher and cultural center, found its new home in Long Island City thanks to help from its patrons. (Queens Patch)

According to The Villager, the BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19 now represents 85 percent of all NYC cases. Learn more about the quickly-spreading subvariant on AMNY. (AMNY)

A press release from NYC Mayor Eric Adams says that he’s followed through on his promise to “Get Stuff Done” during his first 100 days. From a commitment to improve 1,000 intersections across the city to a new Subway Safety Plan, click the link to view each of the highlights presented by the Mayor’s office. (nyc.gov)

Events:

God's Way, a play by Dahlia Harris April 14 - April 24 (April 24)

I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with another update.

— Miranda Fraraccio

About me: Miranda Fraraccio is a born and raised Rhode Islander, now living in New York. She works as a staff writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners and is a graduate of The University of Rhode Island, where she earned a degree in Writing & Rhetoric and Communication Studies. In her free time, you can find her traveling, drinking tea, or photographing her neighborhood as a street photographer.

This article originally appeared on the Queens Patch