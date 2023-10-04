Mayor announces new free health clinic for city employees at 2024 budget hearing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — At this year’s city budget meeting, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski announced that the city will be providing all city workers with a free health clinic that they can visit in the upcoming year.

Roswarski explained that this idea of offering city employees and their families a free health clinic has been an idea city leadership has been considering for a while now.

It wasn't until earlier this year when the city was able to make a deal with Franciscan Health to use the hospital's Living Well Clinic to provide workers with this new benefit.

"It's been met with great enthusiasm by our employees when we first announced it. We think it will help save our employees money from being able to use the clinic and we also think for the city, overtime, we're hoping that our healthcare cost (will) actually begin to go down if we can get people in for physicals and their preventive care," Roswarski said.

"It is challenging to get into a primary care physician and get in quickly. And so we think it's going to be good on both ends.

"They're doing a lot of things for us that other clinics don't do. Besides the traditional things we think about, they're going to do X-rays for us, they're going to do stitches for us. We're really excited."

Roswarski also explained that the deal it made with Franciscan Health would also be cost-effective for the city for this new employee benefit.

According to the mayor, the cost of the program is based on a scaling model that will depend on the amount of employees who use the services per month.

"People that could use it but don't use it that month, we basically don't get charged for them. We get charged by levels of usage within certain parameters," he said.

In other similar programs, health providers would have charged a flat fee no matter how many employees either decided to use it or not, Roswarski said. He believes this deal will be beneficial for all parties involved

The clinic will be funded by the city as a benefit to its employees.

Since the program is not in effect yet, the city could not provide a specific amount it expects to pay for the clinic yet, but it's estimating the cost should be around $200,000.

2024 Fiscal Budget

The Lafayette City Council heard the 2024 fiscal year on first reading at October's meeting.

Roswarski explained that the city's expected budget came out to be $89,230,891, which is about $6 million higher than last year’s budget.

However, the mayor did note that a majority of the budget increase came from salary increases, “over four million of the six million is all related to personnel cost,” he said.

He explained that the additional $1.7 million of costs were primarily spread throughout the rest of the city’s departments, specifically highlighting the costs related to upgrading old equipment throughout the city.

When it came to the city's overall 2023 revenue, the city had saved around $1 million of extra money from excess revenue and budgeting savings. The mayor told the council that it would be moving the extra money into the rainy day funds to help plan for future unexpected costs.

“We’ve weathered those storms very very well and been able to keep ourselves on very sound financial footing,”

Lafayette City Budget 2024 2023 Lafayette City Mayor $146,760 $129,240 City Controller $257,800 $190,390 City Clerk $147,870 $131,810 Human Resources $158,490 $155,500 City Council $145,380 $148,310 City Facilities $782,140 $673,045 City Engineering $1,301,170 $1,213,520 Board of Works $301,020 $200,980 Animal Control $458,430 $376,590 Fire Department $19,642,190 $18,185,980 Police Department $24,037,930 $21,746470 Purchasing $52,920 $50,170 Sanitation $3,026,490 $2,890,380 Information Technology $474,940 $412,530 Human Relation Commission $3,500 $2,500 Legal $96,040 $100,140 General Fund Total $51,033,070 $46,607,555 Motor Vehicle $5,326,950 $4,866,780 Traffic $886,870 $717,435 Fleet Maintenance $1,564,060 $1,477,540 Motor Vehicle Highway Total $7,777,880 $7,061,755 Local Road and Street $1,600,000 $1,175,000 Park Administration $1,202,340 $1,146,670 Park Maintenance $2,799,720 $2,749,810 Park McAllister Center $468,150 $451,820 Park Aquatics $364,600 $303,734 Park Zoo $1,290,430 $1,251,060 Park and Recreation Total $6,125,240 $5,903,094 Economic Dev Income Tax Total $10,604,940 $10,278,983 Economic Development Total $621,440 $596,920 Lit Public Safety Total $3,117,100 $3,396,200 Police Contiuning Education $105,000 $115,000 Band $25,000 $25,000 Park Bond $924,594 $923,769 Cumulative Cap Improve $140,000 $161,100 Cumulative Capital Development $2,050,000 $2,050,000 Parking Operations $837,320 $543,970 Fire Pension $2,332,130 $2,215,960 Police Pension $1,877,177 $1,809,370 Grand Total $89,230,891 $82,863,676

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Mayor announces new health clinic for city employees at budget hearing