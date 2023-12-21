Mayor to appoint Peter Mitchell as chief of police

Dec. 21—PLATTSBURGH — The likely most anticipated item on the Common Council's agenda tonight will be the appointment of a permanent police chief for the Plattsburgh City Police Department.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest has decided to appoint current Plattsburgh City Police Capt. Peter Mitchell, as the newest police chief.

If the appointment is successful, it would bring an end to the city's three-year drought without a permanent head of the department, which began in December of 2020.

"Based on conversations I've had with councilors and again, a lot of these items were put on the agenda because of these conversations with council and wanting to create and finalize some stability in that department and for the city," Rosenquest said, "in terms of ... putting a police chief in place for the department, which has not had a permanent chief for three years now."

Former Warren County Sheriff Nathan "Bud" York had been serving as the provisional police chief since February 2022.

After nearly two years, York finally stepped away from his position in October of this year to focus his attention on trying to win back his sheriff seat in Warren County.

"His political campaign was ramping up. He felt it was best to step out, focus on his personal endeavors and his political campaign and I agree, considering that we had good leadership in the department and in place for captain and lieutenants," Rosenquest said.

"So at this point, we are looking to promote Peter Mitchell who's a captain in the department. Peter has been the most long standing officer; he's the most senior officer; he has the most experience in terms of management, leadership. and so again, he's the right person for the right job and it's good timing for it. He has got the trust of the department as well as the trust of my office."

The search for a permanent police chief had been underway over the past two years with little success, in part, due to the lack of candidates that emerged from New York state's Civil Service Test.

When the votes come in and they finally get a permanent chief to lead the department, Rosenquest said it'll be a "relief."

"We've got council members that really want to get this resolved. As well as I do, I want to get this resolved."

