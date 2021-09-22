Mayor asks for information about missing Danville native

Sep. 22—DANVILLE — Following a public comment at Tuesday night's Danville City Council meeting asking for thoughts and prayers for missing Danville native Jelani "JJ" Day's family, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. also talked about Day being one of Danville's own.

"We always say here, see something, hear something, know something, say something. Someone out there has seen, heard or knows something," Williams said. "Please, please bring this young man home if he's still alive; and if for some reason he's not, please let his family know that so that they might have some peace."

"If you know anything, it is your duty to tell. If this were your child, if this were your brother, this were your friend, your cousin, your aunt or uncle, you would be praying and begging that folks would say something. So please, please do. If you know something, say something," Williams said.

Police investigating the disappearance of Illinois State University graduate student Day are asking the public for tips as the search for the young man continues nearly a month after he vanished, according to the Associated Press.

Day, 25, was last seen Aug. 24. His family in Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class for several days.

Bloomington police said Monday they need tips from the public to aid the ongoing search for Day, whose car was found Aug. 26 in a wooded area in Peru, about 60 miles north of Bloomington.

"What we want is any factual tip, even as simple as. 'Hey, you know, we saw him walking last month on the quad' or something. That would be a good tip," said John Fermon, a public information officer for the Bloomington Police Department.

Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said it's not like him to disappear without telling someone about his whereabouts.

She said her son wants to become a doctor and he was attending Illinois State to get his master's degree in speech pathology.

"I need him to come home so that he could continue his journey of becoming Dr. Jelani Day," she said.

Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy referred to Day in a speech Tuesday.

"In consultation with Jelani's family, we will continue to provide support to them and as a community, I ask that we all provide support to each other," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.