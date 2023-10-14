Mayor: Baltimore Marathon is unique
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins the WBAL-TV 11 LIVE coverage of the 2023 Baltimore Running Festival.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins the WBAL-TV 11 LIVE coverage of the 2023 Baltimore Running Festival.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
The Browns tight end kept his face covered before playing the Ravens. He revealed the damage to his face earlier this week.
Woodruff missed this year's wild-card series due to a shoulder issue. He's about to miss much more time.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
Three of the MLB's top regular-season teams were eliminated quickly this postseason.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
The drama that continues to play out on Capitol Hill has left Americans with plenty of questions — and here our reporters attempt to answer some of them.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $50 off, a 43-inch Fire TV for $170, a Dyson-esque stick vac for 75% off and so much more.
Unfortunately, PSLs are not included.
AI in healthcare may one day play a dominant role, but for now it is still in a development phase.
Which Monday Night Football team is going to gift us the most fantasy points? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin pick their sides.
It takes off from your palm, follows you around, captures HDR video and folds down to pocket-size. What's not to love?
If you drive for a rideshare service, you need extra insurance coverage. Here’s what to know.
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain served up another surprise on Friday, which has become the day the union announces new plans for its stand-up strikes against the Big Three (GM, Ford, and Stellantis).
Join your favorite Marvel characters and fight the forces of evil, save Hyrule, or terrorize Los Santos — it's your choice.
Proton promises “privacy by default,” but that left me wondering if the company meant rigorous security testing — and if a focus on privacy would take away from ease of use. Because it balanced all of the above, Proton VPN landed at the top of our list.
The new BMW X2 is competing in the 2023 Rebelle Rally with several off-road modifications, including bigger tires and custom-made skid plates.