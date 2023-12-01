New mayor begins effort to move City Council meetings to evenings

New Wichita Falls mayor Tim Short will get the ball rolling Tuesday to move City Council meetings from mornings to evenings.

The item is on Tuesday’s agenda for discussion, but no action will be taken.

Wichita Falls mayor Tim Short wants to move City Council meetings to 5:30 p.m.

“I want meetings to be at 5:30 in the evening,” Short said Thursday. “I've always thought it was a good idea as a person who works. You know, it's just difficult to schedule those meetings and to be there in the mornings.”

Short promoted moving the times during his campaign and the topic has come up frequently at council meetings and in forums.

He said he hopes to get input from council members, city staff and the public at Tuesday’s meeting and have it placed on the agenda for action in a couple of weeks. He said the change could begin in about six weeks to give people time to adjust their schedules.

At present, the City Council meets at 8:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.

Short said public comments will be moved to the beginning of council meetings as of Tuesday’s meeting. Public comments have traditionally been at the end of meetings unless the comments were on specific items on the agenda.

Councilors on Tuesday will also consider signing off on some incentives approved by the city’s Economic Development Corporation.

Expansion package for Westlake Chemical

Those include a $1,085,000 package for Westlake Chemical, located at 3348 Industrial Drive. Westlake, which manufactures PVC piping, plans a $134 million expansion of its plant and to hire 50 workers to add to the present staff of 69. The deal would include a $750,000 forgivable loan.

Consideration of loan to Senderoo, LLC

A second deal would be with Senderoo, LLC, a new warehouse and distribution company at 4385 Seymour Highway. The company wants a forgivable $20,000 loan in exchange for creating five jobs.

The company is involved in shipping via ecommerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart and Shopify.

Approval of Circle Trail funding from 4B

The members will consider approval of spending $760,688 of Type B Sales Tax Corporation funds to construct part of the Circle Trail along the Wichita River between the Camp Fire park and Lucy Park.

The money would be the required 20 percent local match to a $2,742,753 grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Councilors will also consider spending about $2 million for assorted buses, dump trucks and loaders.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: New mayor begins effort to move City Council meetings to evenings