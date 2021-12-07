What Mayor Bill de Blasio's new vaccine mandate means for private sector employees of NYC

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a new vaccine mandate for private sector employees. Millions of workers have until December 27 to get vaccinated. Dr. Soumi Eachempati, the co-founder and CEO of Cleared4, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to explain.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Official Heckled by Oil Group After Urging Shale Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s No. 2 energy official was heckled at an international oil conference after admonishing U.S. drillers to step up production in the industry’s de facto hometown.Most Read from BloombergSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe World's Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Nois

  • Auto firm to invest $14M, add 195 jobs at Dundee plant

    The company plans to establish new manufacturing operations in an existing building at its site in Dundee. The manufacturing area will be converted.

  • Oregon Business Plan: 'No state has more to lose or more to gain' in rebuilding U.S. semiconductor industry, says Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger outlined the role Oregon plays for the company and the importance government support for advancing the chip industry domestically.

  • Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller: Oil, gas underinvestment bringing about period of market scarcity

    The 23rd World Petroleum Congress is running through Dec. 9 at the George R. Brown Convention Center downtown.

  • Black worker claims employer required dreadlocks be cut in lawsuit

    A San Diego man filed a lawsuit last week accusing a prospective employer of requiring him to cut his dreadlocks […] The post Black worker claims employer required dreadlocks be cut in lawsuit appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Fact-check: Did the U.S. import oil from Saudi Arabia during Trump's presidency?

    Sean Hannity falsely claims U.S. ‘didn’t import a single barrel’ of Saudi oil pre-pandemic under Trump

  • Home price growth is finally decelerating—and it’s just the start

    The latest reading of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index finds year-over-year U.S. home price growth slowed in September. That marks the first deceleration in nearly two years.

  • Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's household goods salesmen have threatened to disrupt supplies to mom-and-pop stores if consumer companies provide products at lower prices to Reliance Industries, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Reuters reported last month https://reut.rs/3FAVZKK Indian salesmen representing companies such as Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and Colgate-Palmolive said their sales had dropped 20-25% in the last year as mom-and-pop stores were increasingly partnering with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg — Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    You don't have to have a teaching background to be an online tutor. The great thing about tutoring is that you can register with a service or you can strike out on your own. Registering with a service can supply you with a ready-made client pool, but your earning potential will be limited to what the service allows you to earn.

  • New England’s power system is at ‘heightened risk’ heading into winter. Grid operator warns of possible power outages if an extended cold snap hits the region.

    New England’s electric grid operator warned Monday that power outages are possible if an extended cold snap this winter grips the region and fuel supplies are pinched as demand spikes. The president of ISO-New England said the region’s grid is vulnerable to extreme weather just as utilities, generators, regulators and others who are responsible for keeping the electricity on are looking to ...

  • Tesla solar panel whistleblower sparks SEC probe

    Tesla is the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission tied to a whistleblower complaint about the possible risk of fire associated with solar panel system defects, Reuters has learned exclusively. This investigation adds to a list of regulatory headaches for the world's most valuable auto company, which includes a federal safety probe into accidents involving its driver assistant systems. Concerns about fires from Tesla solar systems have been published previously, but this is the first report of investigation by the securities regulator. The SEC disclosed the Tesla probe in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by Steven Henkes, a former Tesla field quality manager, who filed a whistleblower complaint on the solar systems in 2019 and asked the agency for information about the report. In the SEC complaint, Henkes accused Tesla and SolarCity, which it acquired in 2016, of not disclosing before or after the acquisition a "liability and exposure to property damage, risk of injury of users, fire etc to shareholders". He also told the SEC that Tesla failed to notify its customers or regulators that defective electrical connectors could lead to fires. Henkes was fired from Tesla in August 2020 and he sued Tesla claiming the dismissal was in retaliation for raising safety concerns. Tesla did not respond to Reuters' emailed questions, while the SEC declined to comment. Litigation and concerns over faulty connectors and Tesla solar system issues stretch back several years. Walmart in a 2019 lawsuit that was eventually settled blamed Tesla's solar system for seven store fires. Several residential customers or their insurers have sued Tesla and parts supplier Amphenol over fires related to their solar systems, according to documents provided by legal transparency group PlainSite. Shares of Tesla fell in mid-day Monday trading.

  • German COVID-19 rules put off shoppers, says retailer group

    The tighter restrictions Germany has introduced to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 are putting people off from shopping in the usually busy run-up to Christmas, the country's association of retailers (HDE) said on Sunday. The HDE said sales in bricks-and-mortar non-food retail were down an average of 26% in the last week compared to the pre-crisis year of 2019, according to a survey of some 1,600 firms. Clothing retailers were particularly hard hit, with sales down 35% on the pre-crisis level.

  • China’s Streetwear Whisperer: Peter Zhong

    The co-founder of Nowre, one of the country's most influential streetwear platforms, talks about what makes China's youth tick.

  • Exxon Employees Won't See Big Pay Raise Despite Jump In Profits

    Despite the company's good year so far, Exxon's coming pay raises for employees will come in below inflation

  • Toyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC

    Toyota announced on Monday that it plans to build a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro, North Carolina, that will employ at least 1,750 people and help meet the auto giant's growing goals of electric vehicle sales this decade. Initially, Toyota will or could receive well over $430 million in cash incentives, tax breaks and infrastructure upgrades from the state of North Carolina and local governments if it meets job creation and investment goals, according to officials and documents. “Good things come to those who wait," Cooper said during the announcement at the proposed site, saying the production will help North Carolina meet its goal as a clean-energy leader.

  • EV maker Lucid gets SEC subpoena on $24-billion blank-check deal

    (Reuters) -The U.S. securities regulator has asked Lucid Group Inc for documents related to an investigation into its blank-check deal, joining a growing list of companies that have come under scrutiny for their merger with shell entities. Shares of the luxury electric-car maker fell as much as 19.5% on Monday after it disclosed it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Dec. 3. "The investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva Inc and certain projections and statements," Lucid said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/32TtoSE.

  • A San Francisco florist desperate for staff put up a sign saying it's 'hiring anyone that shows up'

    The owner of French Tulip Flowers told KGO-TV that he and his girlfriend are its only current employees.

  • These Jobs Are Totally Remote and They're Accepting Applications Right Now

    Want to work from home? Here are remote jobs hiring right now on LinkedIn.