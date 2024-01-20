Mayor Breed refuses to sign cease-fire resolution

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she will not sign the resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

In a letter to the supervisors on Friday, Mayor Breed said she will be returning the resolution that was passed last week during the intense council meeting that was packed with protesters in support of Gaza.

The resolution calls for the release of hostages in Gaza and condemns antisemitic, anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic attacks.

"Many outside San Francisco do not draw the distinction between eight district supervisors and the official view of San Francisco. So let me be clear: what happened at the Board of Supervisors does not speak for or on behalf of the entire city. I don’t think any statement or resolution can do that. Our people do that. Our values do that," Breed wrote.

Breed also cited the treatment of the Jewish community at the meeting in her letter.

⬇️ My statement on the Board of Supervisor’s Gaza ceasefire resolution: pic.twitter.com/HrvpuYyPFo — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 20, 2024