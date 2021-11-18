Mayor of Cambridge on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is asked to resign after being charged with distributing ‘revenge porn’

The commissioners of Cambridge on Maryland’s Eastern Shore voted Tuesday evening to ask their mayor to resign, following news that he’d been charged with 50 counts of posting “revenge porn” online.

During their emergency meeting Tuesday, the commissioners entered a closed session to discuss their options with the city attorney and city manager. The five commissioners then voted unanimously to instruct the city’s attorney to draft a letter to Mayor Andrew Bradshaw requesting his resignation.

“It is the sincerest hope of all of the Commissioners that the Mayor will do what is best for the City of Cambridge and its citizens and tender his resignation,” read a joint statement from the commissioners shared with The Baltimore Sun on Thursday afternoon by Lajan Cephas, the board’s president. “Should he fail to do so, then the Commissioners are prepared to pursue all available options under Maryland Law and the City Charter.”

In a statement Tuesday, shortly after the charges against Bradshaw were announced, Cambridge officials said city business was going to carry on as usual, especially since the city manager, not the mayor, functions as the town’s chief executive officer and head of its administrative branch.

In charging documents, state prosecutors said that Bradshaw, 32, created multiple accounts on social media site Reddit to post nude photographs of a former romantic partner without her consent, accompanied by crude and sometimes racist messages.

The woman called police in mid-May, and they traced the Reddit posts to an IP address that served Bradshaw’s Cambridge home, the documents stated.

Bradshaw’s conduct violated Maryland’s Revenge Porn Statute, which prohibits “the nonconsensual distribution of a private visual representation of another which exposes their intimate body parts or displays them engaged in sexual activity, with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce the person depicted.”

Bradshaw was arrested, and a Dorchester County Circuit Court judge ordered him released pending trial. One of the conditions of his release was that he not contact the victim, said State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III.

If convicted, Bradshaw faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count, for a possible total of 100 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.