Mayor: Cat from condo collapse returned to family
The Miami-Dade mayor says a cat that lived in the collapsed Florida condominium has been found and returned to its family. (July 9)
The Miami-Dade mayor says a cat that lived in the collapsed Florida condominium has been found and returned to its family. (July 9)
Officials say a cat that had lived on the ninth floor of a South Florida condo building before it collapsed last month has been found and returned to its family. (July 9)
Binx, a cat that lived on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers South condo, was found safe two weeks after the building collapsed and has been reunited with his family.
A volunteer located Binx, who lived on the ninth floor of the building, near the rubble and brought him to an animal shelter.
The recovery left 61 people still missing and feared dead in the concrete and steel rubble of the 12-story oceanfront building in Surfside, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told an afternoon news conference.
Police managed to capture zebra cobra using glue trap
Giants catcher Buster Posey has been put on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left thumb, costing him his starting spot in next week’s All-Star Game. Posey has been out since July 4, when he was hurt by a foul tip. The 34-year-old Posey was chosen for his seventh All-Star team.
The zebra cobra escaped Chris Gifford’s home in November. Here’s how the venomous snake native to Africa likely survived a North Carolina winter.
Former players spoke about how they got tampons, what it was like menstruating on the island, and purposefully skipping periods for the show.
Bri Scalesse, a model and disability activist, was handed back a broken wheelchair after a Delta flight on July 4 from St Paul to Newark.
The body of a British teacher in Japan has been found eight days after she was reported missing. Alice Hodgkinson, 28, from Nottingham, was reported missing on 1 July after she did not attend work at an English language school in Tokyo. Police in Japan are not looking for anyone in connection with her death, which is being treated as suicide, according to her family.
A best man rebelled against the bride and grooms' wishes on their wedding day. He explained what led him to create chaos at the ceremony on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. The bride-to-be bombarded him with demanding texts despite him telling the groom-to-be he was swamped. The Reddit poster's wife was pregnant, and they were currently renovating a new home. Still, the bride-to-be made inappropriate comments about his wife's pregnancy and his ability to financially contribute. "Her last text said to tell my wife to keep it together and not make a pregnancy scene during the wedding" . After the onslaught of demands, the best man became furious and put his foot down during the ceremony. "in the speech, I wished them the best and told him I'd always be there for him, especially during the divorce". Reddit users thought everyone involved was being immature. "Mentioning divorce in your best man wedding speech made you sink to their level," a user commented
Should Key West have a say in curbing cruise ship traffic in the Southernmost City?
Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wish will launch next summer with a first-of-its-kind immersive Marvel restaurant: Avengers: Quantum Encounter. The post Disney Shares Details on New Immersive Marvel Restaurant appeared first on Nerdist.
Bryan Anthony Rhoden used tape to bind "the hands, legs, and mouth" of Paul Pierson and Henry Valdez, officials said.
A woman has been accused of punching a 6-year-old Asian boy while hurling racial slurs at him and his mother in Las Vegas this week. What you need to know: The incident occurred at The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall located in the CityCenter complex. Tiktok user @uhmmajo managed to film part of the alleged attack, which shows the woman having an unhinged meltdown.
More than a dozen suspects have been arrested in the last 24 hours. Among them are two Americans from Florida.
There are now 78 confirmed fatal victims in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, officials said Friday.
A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.
Cobb County Jail/GoFundMeTwo of the victims of a triple homicide at an Atlanta-area golf course over the July 4 weekend were found bound with tape, according to an arrest warrant. Paul Pierson, 76, and Henry Valdez, 46, had their hands, legs, and mouths bound when police found their bodies in the bed of a pickup truck parked near the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, last Saturday. The body of 46-year-old golf pro Gene Siller was also found near the truck. Police have
The operation is the largest marijuana eradication of illegal cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials said.