Mayor: Cat from condo collapse returned to family

In The Know

A best man rebelled against the bride and grooms' wishes on their wedding day. He explained what led him to create chaos at the ceremony on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. The bride-to-be bombarded him with demanding texts despite him telling the groom-to-be he was swamped. The Reddit poster's wife was pregnant, and they were currently renovating a new home. Still, the bride-to-be made inappropriate comments about his wife's pregnancy and his ability to financially contribute. "Her last text said to tell my wife to keep it together and not make a pregnancy scene during the wedding" . After the onslaught of demands, the best man became furious and put his foot down during the ceremony. "in the speech, I wished them the best and told him I'd always be there for him, especially during the divorce". Reddit users thought everyone involved was being immature. "Mentioning divorce in your best man wedding speech made you sink to their level," a user commented