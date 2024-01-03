Mayor Cherelle Parker declares public safety emergency in Philadelphia, signs 3 executive orders on 1st day

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia's new mayor, Cherelle Parker, announced she's taking a new approach to some of the city’s oldest problems.

The constant crimes have given so many the impression that laws have not been enforced in the city in recent years.

"Car theft, shoplifting, yes that retail theft and the illegal use of ATVs that diminish our quality of life," said Philadelphia’s 100th Mayor. "We're gonna make our city safe for the people who live here who work here and who come into our city from the survivors and from the country and across the world."

During Mayor Parker’s inaugural address, she touched on change in enforcement and developing a strategy to permanently shut down all open-air drug markets in the city.

She signed the following three executive orders into action:

• Declaring a public safety emergency in Philadelphia, and directing the Police Commissioner and Managing Director’s Office to develop comprehensive plans that address public safety across the city.

• Making local government more visible, responsive, and effective in how it delivers services to citizens and constituents. Mayor Parker seeks a government that citizens can "see, touch, and feel."

• Expanding economic opportunity for residents of Philadelphia by removing barriers to city employment, including removing requirements for a college degree as a prerequisite for employment.

"These comprehensive plans will be delivered to my office within 100 days and the police commissioner will report to my office within 30 days on the status of each mandate in this executive order," she said. "I am fully committed to ending the sense of lawlessness that has been so pervasive in our city and bringing back a sense of order and lawfulness."

Over the past few weeks, Mayor Parker announced a new team of leaders, including new Philadelphia top cop Kevin Bethel, who was sworn-in as Police Commissioner Tuesday.

"We will pursue those who harm and traumatize our neighborhoods across the city," Commissioner Bethel said.