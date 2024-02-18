Mayor, city manager, city attorney testify in Fort Myers whistleblower suit

Three top Fort Myers city officials have been summoned to sit for depositions under oath in a suit filed by former Fort Myers Police Inspector General Donald Oswald against the city.

Mayor Kevin Anderson, City Manager Marty Lawing and City Attorney Grant Alley have all been subpoenaed to give depositions. Anderson and Lawing have testified; Alley is to give his testimony later this month.

Depositions are oral testimony taken from a person who is called as a witness in a pending legal case. Statements made in the depositions can be read back to the trier of fact, which can be either the jury or the judge, depending on whether the case goes to a jury trial.

The lawsuit claims that during a meeting of high-level police officials, some senior members of the department attempted to cover up cost overruns of up to $36 million for the since-abandoned plan to renovate the former News-Press property at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fowler Street for use as police headquarters.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson speaks at a public meeting. Anderson was one of three city officials called give deposition testimony in a suit filed by a former police inspector general

The notices to appear for the depositions were served on behalf of Oswald. In the depositions, his attorneys question the local officials, and counsel to the city also has the opportunity to cross examine the city leaders called to testify.

Fort Myers Police "whistleblower" says he was marginalized

In the suit, Oswald's attorney claims his client was "constructively discharged" from the police force because his authority as inspector general was curtailed when top ranking officers tried to keep quiet about the high costs of building a new police station. Oswald said he submitted his resignation from the police department because he was "unable to reconcile my core values and principles with the aberrant decisions and, in my opinion, the blatantly unethical actions of some in the department."

Oswald is seeking to be reinstated and asking for more than $30,000 in damages.

Depositions are generally taken privately, in the office of the lawyer who calls for the sworn testimony. They are usually not open to public view, but sometimes become part of the public record during or after trial.

Former Fort Myers Police Inspector General Donald Oswald has filed suit against the city of Fort Myers claiming that he had been given an "unethical order" concerning revealing information that the proposed renovation of a site for a new police headquarters would cost more than originally expected.

Depositions from Anderson and Lawing were taken earlier this month. Alley is to testify on Feb. 27.

Oswald served as the first Fort Myers Police Department inspector general, reporting to Chief Derrick Diggs, until he resigned in October 2022. The lawsuit says that during a briefing on the project, a police lieutenant reported that he had been told by an architect that the cost was running $30 million to $36 million over the budgeted amount.

The now-retired inspector general claims in the suit that a top police department's official issued an "unethical order" to hold back evidence of a cost overruns until it was too late for the city council to abandon the project. Diggs and other ranking officers denied there was any intent to deceive the council.

He claims Diggs left him out of top-level meetings among police brass. His position was considered the third-highest in the department.

Last October, negotiations between Oswald and the city continued over working out a settlement in the case, but no agreement was announced. Oswald and his attorneys continue to pursue their circuit court complaint. Pre-trial negotiations that do not reach a settlement are not usually revealed publicly while the case is pending.

During his tenure with FMPD, Oswald quarreled with Diggs over the department's refusal to release cost projections for turning the former newspaper site into a new police station. Oswald claimed that senior members of the department were planning to keep rising cost estimates for the police station project secret so that the city would not scrap the project.

Diggs died on on Feb. 15, 2023, after a battle with cancer.

Plan to convert building to police station was abandoned

The city ended up advertising for buyers for the former News-Press site. A development group was selected for talks with the city over a mixed-use residential project. No agreement between the bidder and the city has been announced.

Oswald's attorney filed a new suit in Lee County circuit court on Oct. 28, 2022, after a U.S District Judge ruled that federal law was not applicable to the case. The city of Fort Myers is the sole defendant in the state case filed in Lee circuit court as Oswald vs. the city of Fort Myers.

The city has since purchased additional land near the current police station for a new police facility. The police property is designated as running from Fowler Street to Central Avenue, and south from the southernmost part of the News-Press site to Market Street.

Bidders for The News-Press site are negotiating over what may be built on the prominent MLK Boulevard site.

The city's outside lawyers, Brendan Shearman and William Boltrek III of the Fort Myers based Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt law firm, have filed a motion to dismiss the case, but no ruling has been made.

The city's law firm said that the case "merely represents (Oswald's) frustrations with the internal affairs investigations and his own perception on what he believes the outcome should have been."

Attorney G. Ware Cornell, who represents Oswald in the circuit court action, has filed a motion seeking a judicial order to compel the city's evidence to be turned over to Oswald's attorneys.

Among other witnesses that could give testimony during a trial is former Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott who would testify as an expert witness on his review of FMPD policies and procedures.

A pre-trial conference on Cornell's motion to force the city to turn over evidence is scheduled for April 1 in Lee circuit court.

The city and Oswald held talks with an arbitrator present, but the talks did not result in a settlement. Naples attorney Hugh Hayes, a retired circuit court judge, issued a non-binding arbitration decision that has been filed with the court under seal, which means it is not yet a public record.

