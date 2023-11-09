Mayor claims he was helping investigate sex trafficking, then admitted paying for services

After a series of raids earlier this year at Kennewick massage parlors where women were allegedly being sold for sex, Kennewick Mayor Bill McKay went to police and admitted he had paid for services.

At first, McKay told detectives he was simply trying to help investigate the massage businesses, according to police reports and documents obtained by the Herald under the Washington Open Public Records Act.

But when investigators told McKay there may be video cameras at the suspected illicit massage parlors, he admitted he had paid for sexual services, said the documents and a video of McKay’s interview with detectives in March.

McKay resigned suddenly from the council earlier this week. When reached by phone Thursday, McKay declined to comment on the documents released by officials. And he previously declined to talk about his resignation after five years in office.

Bill McKay Courtest City of Kennewick

Prosecutors have not charged McKay with any crime because they could not corroborate his admissions, according to emails between Benton County Prosecutor Eric Eisinger and a deputy prosecutor who also held an appointment with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors also spoke with McKay and did not pursue charges, emails show.

The detectives said in an email to police commanders and prosecutors after the interview that the information McKay provided could be used in potential search warrants for a sex trafficking investigation related to some of the massage parlors he talked about.

Trascript of an interview with Kennewick police in which former Mayor Bill McKay admits to paying for sexual services. Kennewick Police Department

On Tuesday, Mayor Pro Tem Gretl Crawford read McKay’s short resignation letter at the beginning of the council meeting.

A closed-door executive session to “evaluate complaints or charges brought against a public officer or employee” also was removed from the meeting’s agenda.

Kennewick public relations manager Evelyn Lusignan later told the Herald that the item was related to the police reports, which were released through a public records request. Other members of the city council had begun the process of investigating an ethics concern, Lusignan said.

The records were releasable to the public because they were no longer part of an active investigation, she said.

Because McKay resigned, the ethics probe under the city council’s policy has been dropped. No formal ethics complaint had been filed by the time of his resignation.

Kennewick police help federal agents search a massage business at 6201 West Clearwater Ave. in 2023. bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Massage business raids

McKay first approached the police department in March 2023, shortly after one massage parlor was raided.

At that point, he claimed he had been investigating the parlors on his own for about two years. At first he told detectives he always left when offered sexual services, but when a detective asked what they would find if they reviewed video at one of the raided businesses, he admitted he had paid for a “happy ending.”

McKay said he had a list of 20 massage parlors selling sexual services and believed they were involved in sex trafficking. He said he only ever received “happy endings” or “hand jobs” but did not have sex with the women because “he was a married man.”

Kennewick police have conducted multiple raids this year on massage parlors, linking at least six to alleged sex trafficking and money laundering.

A new Kennewick ordinance will help police investigate and shut down illicit massage businesses. They searched a massage business at 6201 West Clearwater Ave. in March 2023. Bob Brawdy/Tri-City Herald file

McKay has served on the city council since 2018, and was selected by his fellow council members to serve as mayor in 2022.

His major focus on the council was development related projects such as Thompson Hill, and adding prayer to the opening of the public meeting.

This story is developing. It will be updated.