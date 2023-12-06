A new mayor and council president for the city of Ocala
With applause and a standing ovation, the city of Ocala on Tuesday welcomed its new mayor: Ben Marciano.
Marciano, with his wife and children by his side, took the oath of office, much to the delight of the standing room audience at City Hall.
In his speech, Marciano thanked former Mayor Kent Guinn, who was unable to attend the ceremony due to an emergency. Marciano also thanked family and friends and the city staff. He said the city is in great shape. To the people who work and support the city, Marciano pledged he's committed to them.
The mayor wasn't the only one to be sworn in on Tuesday. Kristen Dreyer and Ire Bethea, who were both re-elected, also were sworn in.
Dreyer had 17-year-old Forest High School student Bailey Sage reading her the oath and Bethany Crawford, an FHS teacher, holding the Bible. Te Rev. John Brown administered the oath for Bethea.
Barry Mansfield was named council president. Dreyer is now council president pro-tem.
In other city news, City Manager Pete Lee request a discussion to talk about downtown parking, including a second parking garage. The discussion will be held in February.
