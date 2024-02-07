Mayor, councilman applaud Code Ninjas students

Feb. 7—Code Ninjas Ahwatukee co-owners Sujal and Vidya Bhat pride themselves on teaching kids as young as 5 the ins and outs of coding and robotics.

And last Friday, two Phoenix City Hall apostles of early education in high-tech dropped in to tell those kids to carry on because they're learning to use the keys to the future.

The words of encouragement and praise from Mayor Kate Gallego and Councilman Kevin Robinson drew applause from the enthusiastic group of about 65 kids and parents who gathered at Code Ninjas Ahwatukee, 4909 E. Chandler Blvd, in the Ahwatukee Hills Plaza.

Gallego's visit came the day after she announced multiple initiatives "to cultivate the next generation of semiconductor industry talent."

They include a $5 million private sector commitment to establish a new semiconductor technician Registered Apprenticeship program, a $5 million philanthropic fund to provide 1,500 Arizonans with support to enter in-demand jobs of the future and partnerships involving unions, community colleges and Arizona State University to expand a high-tech work force in the Valley.

The two city officials' visit in many ways underscored the importance of what the Bhats try to achieve: Getting them while they're young by making the mastery of coding fun.

The Bhats, who also own a Code Ninjas in Chandler, do that by building the franchise's proprietary program around a martial arts theme.

Students, aka ninjas, attend classes in the dojo, learning from their senseis. The progress through their lessons, earning a "karate belt" along the way until reaching black belt status.

Indeed, Gallego got to congratulate the Bhats' first regional black belt, Jacob Sallquist, a student at the Bhats' Chandler dojo. He earned the honor by building a computer game.

The audience frequently broke into applause as Gallego and Robinson both delivered upbeat messages to the young coding students and their families.

Gallego reminded the audience that before she became mayor, "I worked in economic development, which is trying to attract high-wage jobs and really grow the Phoenix economy."

She talked of "powerful computer chips that require a lot of robots, a lot of programming" and told the kids:

"It's my goal for the people who make that magic happen to be from Phoenix and you're part of that."

Gallego also reminded the students — speaking as both a mother of a 7-year-old boy who is "very into Minecraft" as well as mayor — that they will have a chance to compete for those high-wage jobs of the future — "which, by the way, pay better than the mayor of Phoenix."

"You're lucky to be in Arizona: we're an epicenter of everything from outer space research, to electric vehicles, to advanced solar technology," she added, praising Code Ninjas' programs and parents "for investing in your kids."

Robinson continued the theme by telling the audience of a meeting he and Gallego had had that morning with Arizona State University President Michael Crow and his vision for the high-tech medical school it's building in Phoenix.

He said Crow told them the school will be successful "not because of the people that were in that room but because of the people who are in grade school, middle school who will help develop that technology to make that part of the university even more successful.

"What you're doing here, it's terrific," he told the crowd. "It's groundbreaking. It is forward-looking and forward-thinking and it is going to be so important to the future, not just for Phoenix, but, for all practical purposes, for our nation."

"Your skill set, I assure you, is much better than mine," Robinson added, reminding them that he has been in law enforcement for 36 years and a professor at ASU for 20 years and that technology has played a major role in both.

"You guys are right there at the forefront," he said, telling the kids and their parents that their involvement in Code Ninjas is "the smartest thing in the world I think you can be doing."

Vidya told Gallego and Robinson that she and her husband are proud of their students' work both in their dojo as well as in outside activities and that mentoring them is an important part of their job.

She told the audience she had invited the two officials "to meet the young minds here and talk to them about what they think the role of technology is going to be in the future."

Vidya added that while technology "makes things simple, 'simple' is not easy."

And that's part of what Code Ninjas teaches its students, she said.

"When they see the success, when they see something good happening, they need to see the hard work that goes behind it," Vidya said. "We need to have perspective. So that's why these events and talks help a lot — by instilling in them the idea that discipline, dedication and hard work are different. So they hear their stories and they get motivated."