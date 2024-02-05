Mayor Craig Greenberg: My team has a big, ambitious agenda for every part of Louisville.

Just over a year into my first term, I am more excited than ever about what’s happening in our city, the work we’re getting done and where we’re going. Louisville is a city that is growing and moving in a new direction toward a brighter future. We’re working with urgency and we’re delivering results.

I’m glad to report that homicides, nonfatal shootings and carjackings are all down. While I’m encouraged by the trends we’re seeing, there is much more work to be done. Because when someone is killed by a gun, the impact travels much farther than the path of that bullet. There’s physical trauma, emotional trauma, families torn apart and a community is left hurt and mourning.

Greenberg's efforts to stop violence

To protect lives and put a stop to violence, we’re implementing multi-level efforts that are making a difference. From delivering the Summit Wellness Center for first responders to appointing Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as Chief of LMPD, expanding the successful Crisis Call Diversion Program and the Group Violence Intervention Program, we’re taking intentional steps to reduce violent crime.

We’re also building a stronger economy

In 2023, we celebrated more than $1 billion in investment and announced 2,300 jobs. To ensure this success continues, my team is implementing Growing Louisville Together—the first comprehensive economic strategy the city has seen in nearly a decade.

We’re being strategic about growing our economy the right way by looking at every decision through the lenses of equity and sustainability. From elevating the Offices of Equity and Sustainability to the Mayor’s Office to seeing through Louisville Metro Government’s goal of 100% clean electricity by 2030, we are committed to having both a healthy environment and a healthy, inclusive economy.

The importance of Louisville's parks

As a dad, runner and Louisvillian, I also recognize the importance of community assets like our parks. We’ve made investments in security cameras, new lights and Wi-Fi for our parks. We also opened our newest park, the Alberta O. Jones Park, in the California neighborhood.

And Louisville has more to look forward to in the months ahead, following Metro Council’s approval of my proposal to redirect $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward parks, community centers and libraries. Soon we will open the Parkland Library, reopen the renovated Portland Library and open the brand-new Fern Creek Library.

Next week, we’ll begin the renovation of the Algonquin Park swimming pool—and our goal is to make it the finest public pool in the city.

Quality and affordable housing

We’re also working to deliver more quality and affordable housing. We created the My Louisville Home Plan, a first-of-its-kind strategy to create and preserve 15,000 affordable homes. We’re also working to make the Affordable Housing Trust Fund a permanent revolving loan fund, continuing to work with the state legislature and Metro Council on state laws and zoning ordinances and continuing progress at the Community Care Campus to provide transitional shelter with a focus on families.

Louisville needs free, quality pre-K

I also want to set up Louisville for long-term success, starting with our youngest leaders. My goal is to deliver free, quality pre-K for every 3 and 4-year-old in Louisville. We’re set to release a plan from our Early Learning Action Group in the coming weeks. This will help our children succeed, strengthen our economy, boost our workforce and benefit public safety.

My team has a big, ambitious agenda for every part of Louisville, including the heart of our city—downtown. We’re expanding Waterfront Park, investing in infrastructure, supporting the LouMed District, reimagining 4th Street from Main to Liberty, hiring additional Downtown Ambassadors and more.

We’re also creating a forward-thinking plan for the Belvedere.

I want to create an iconic, world-class public space right on the river. A destination that attracts people year-round, from our community and all over the world. To do that we’re working with Heatherwick, an international design firm that has created world-famous spaces like the Vessel and Little Island in New York and Azabudai Hills in Tokyo, Japan. Together we’ll create something powerful and iconic to serve as a symbol of Louisville.

We’ve got a lot of exciting things happening in Louisville and I want to invite everyone to get involved and help be a part of the solution. We need you. We need your time, energy and experience. And now it’s easy to take that first step thanks to a new portal we launched with the Metro United Way. Louisvillians can sign up for opportunities by visiting LouisvilleKy.Gov/Volunteer.

Together we can continue to get the world’s attention for all the right reasons.

Friends, let’s think big. Let’s be bold. Let’s take some risks. The state of Louisville is strong—let’s make it stronger, and safer and healthier for everyone in this city we all love.

Mayor Craig Greenberg

