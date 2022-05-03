Mayor criticizes investigation

May 3—JAMESTOWN — Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said the false claim of sexual assault made against him was planned over dissatisfaction of a Jamestown City Council decision involving a liquor violation.

Heinrich said in a statement in his mayor's report on Monday, May 2, at the City Council meeting that the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the state Attorney General's Office made a decision to do "half the job" to investigate an allegation against the him. A call was made to the Jamestown Police Department on the evening of Jan. 29 from the Office Bar with a woman stating a male inappropriately touched her. The investigation of a claim of sexual assault determined there was insufficient evidence to initiate a criminal prosecution against the mayor.

"The perpetrator acknowledged that there was no assault," he said. "As a result of this investigation, the state's attorney released a report that used the language 'insufficient evidence' instead of saying what the investigation revealed, that there was no assault."

Heinrich said he reached out to Attorney General Drew Wrigley to determine the status of the rest of the investigation and was told it would be an inappropriate use of state funds to investigate the mayor's belief that he was targeted and the incident was staged to retaliate against him for a previous City Council action.

He also said Stutsman County State's Attorney Fritz Fremgen's report is silent about false reporting by the accuser.

"There is clear video evidence that supports the argument that the attack was premeditated, which is never referenced," Heinrich said.

In other business, the City Council unanimously approved awarding a base bid for a generator at the main fire station for $82,700.

Advantage Electric inc. made a bid of $82,700 for a Cummins generator. Tyler Michel, engineering technician, said the bid came in considerably lower than the $100,000 expected price.

If the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services approves an extra $12,750 in grant funding for the generator, the city could purchase a Caterpillar generator, which would come about four months earlier than the Cummins generator.