Mayor: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78

BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 62 people remain unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the work to recover victims was still continuing with all urgency.

“This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very deeply,” Levine Cava said of the new death toll.

On Thursday, Paraguay’s foreign minister said in a radio report that the body of the sister of that country’s first lady was among those found. Several Latin American citizens were reported in the building when it collapsed. Rescue workers now focused on finding remains instead of survivors have pledged to keep up their search for victims until they clear all the debris at the site.

The painstaking search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort at midnight Wednesday after authorities said they had come to the agonizing conclusion that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside.

Hope of finding survivors was briefly rekindled after workers demolished the remainder of the building, allowing access to new areas of debris. Some voids where survivors could have been trapped did exist, mostly in the basement and the parking garage, but no one was found alive. Instead, teams recovered more than a dozen additional victims.

No one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the 12-story building fell on June 24.

State and local officials have pledged financial assistance to families of the victims, as well as to residents of the building who survived but lost all their possessions. Meanwhile, authorities are launching a grand jury investigation into the collapse. And at least six lawsuits have been filed by families.

  • Surfside building collapse: Search effort shifts from rescue to recovery

    Nearly two weeks after the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condo in Surfside, Fla., officials made the decision Wednesday to cease search and rescue operations, putting an end to the hopes of finding survivors beneath the rubble.

  • Condo collapse live updates: Death toll at 78. There are 62 people still missing

    Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble, now without hope of finding anyone alive, under the collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. Part of the apartment building with 12 residential floors collapsed June 24. The rest was demolished Sunday night.

  • Death toll from collapsed Florida condo tower rises to 64

    The confirmed death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower rose to 64 on Thursday after crews recovered the remains of 10 more people from the concrete and steel ruins of the building. A total of 76 people remain missing and feared dead in the mountain of rubble, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference, one day after local officials said no hope remained of finding survivors. "It was moving today to hear from a representative of the Miami Dade Fire Department, who said that they will not stop until they've gotten to the bottom of the pile and recovered every victim," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told an afternoon news conference.

  • Death toll rises to 78 as more scientists examine cause of Surfside condo collapse

    Heavy machinery scooped debris at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South Friday morning, ushering in the third weekend of a grim recovery effort in the town of Surfside since the tragic disaster.

  • Miami building collapse: What do we know about the victims?

    Forty-six people have been confirmed dead and over 90 others are still missing.

  • Florida condo collapse: from rescue to recovery

    A total of 54 bodies have been recovered from the ruins of the Champlain Towers South building so far.Florida officials said there was no longer hope that any of the nearly 100 people still missing might be found alive in Surfside, Florida.

  • Condo collapse spurs calls to require foundation, subsurface building inspections in Florida code

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he will wait for more forensic study of the Champlain Towers South collapse before responding to calls for an overhaul of Florida’s building inspection laws.

  • Look beyond your own walls: Experts told us what to ask about condos after Surfside | Editorial

    Before the tragedy at the Champlain Towers South Condo, South Florida was experiencing a boom in condo sales, partially fueled by the ridiculously high cost of single-family homes.

  • Engineer investigating Surfside collapse: "it's like taking three 3,000-piece puzzles and throwing them up in the air"

    An engineer who is working on the investigation into the Surfside, Florida, condo building collapse says there is still a lot of work they have to do. Allyn Kilsheimer, president and CEO of KCE Structural Engineers, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what they are looking at.

