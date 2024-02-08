Mayor Deegan has mixed feelings on Florida bill banning public sleeping and camping

Mayor Donna Deegan is weighing in on a Florida bill that would require local governments to crack down on sleeping and camping on public grounds, especially when those activities negatively impact private businesses.

Downtown on West Union street, it’s a common sight to see people sleeping near the sidewalk and putting up tents, but under the bill those activities would not be allowed and businesses could even sue their local government if they fail to address the issue.

State Representative Sam Garrison (R-Fleming Island) is sponsoring the legislation.

“All you’ve got to do is drive to a Jaguars game on a Sunday and you’ll be stunned, those of us who aren’t downtown regularly, to see the tents, to see the makeshift tent cities you’re describing on our streets nowadays. And quite frankly things like that, if left unabated can kill a city,” said Garrison.

The bill does allow for local governments to designate public spaces where sleeping and camping would be allowed, but they’d have to prohibit alcohol and illegal drugs in those areas, and provide security, behavioral health services, running water and restrooms.

At a recent council meeting, Changing Homelessness estimated annual costs for such an operation could cost as much as $1.3 million for every 50 tents.

When asked about the proposal Mayor Deegan took issue with the lack of state funding provided in the bill.

“It’s an unfunded mandate at this point, if that is what passes,” said Mayor Deegan.

But she said she’s happy to see state leaders looking at creative ways of addressing the issue.

“We have to be able to be able to provide the wrap around services to create a stepped up system for them to actually get back to being productive members of society, without making it criminal to be homeless. And I think that’s the balance we have to strike,” said Deegan.

The Governor said earlier this week he would like to see some additional state funding for homeless shelters incorporated into the bill.

Garrison, didn’t confirm whether we should expect to see that happen, but he did note the state currently funds grants for homeless services to the tune of $20 million.

He added he expects to see that number increase this year.

