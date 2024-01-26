Mayor Deegan staff's notes say "we've lost our trust" in City Council President Ron Salem.

City Council President Ron Salem, at right, joins Mayor Donna Deegan when she signed legislation for spending on initiatives recommended by her transition task force on Dec. 13. The working relationship between them then became rocky when council questioned the process Deegan used for removing Confederate statutes on Dec. 27.

Mayor Donna Deegan's staff compiled a list of critical talking points about City Council President Ron Salem that said he "definitely has an agenda" in his questioning of the process Deegan used to remove Confederate statues and that Salem "talks about trust ... well we've lost our trust in him."

Salem said it was disturbing to learn about the list of talking points that someone hand-delivered to him Wednesday, a day before City Council had a special meeting to ask General Counsel Michael Fackler about his legal opinion on Deegan's authority to direct the removal of two statues from the monument in Springfield Park.

"Since the beginning of this process my colleagues and I have been attacked by the administration for simply doing our job," Salem said. "This is just the latest example."

Some of the bullet-pointed arguments in the document were included in a news release that the city's public affairs office sent out Tuesday, featuring statements by Deegan. She did not include any commentary on losing trust in Salem in the news release or mention him by name.

"My staff generated some thoughts for consideration on a number of topics," Deegan told the Times-Union regarding the list. "The thoughts I agree with were released in my statement on Tuesday."

Deegan and Salem hold the two most powerful positions in City Hall. They have worked together on several issues since Deegan took office July 1, the same day Salem began his one-year term as council president.

Most notably, Salem joined Deegan when she signed legislation for $26 million of programs recommended by her transition committee task force, a priority for Deegan that Salem worked to keep in the 2023-24 budget approved by City Council. The signing ceremony on Dec. 13 happened two weeks before Deegan ordered removal of the statues.

That working relationship has since been strained as Salem and other City Council members questioned whether Deegan short-circuited the process for taking down the statutes.

"Before the events of the past week weeks, we had a productive relationship," Deegan said. "I certainly hope for the sake of the city that we can return to that. I'm committed to doing so."

Salem said the list of talking points shouldn't be what city employees are working on.

'"If I find that employees of this government spent the taxpayer's time and money developing disparaging talking points to be used against the legislative branch, not only is it disturbing but will prompt swift action for a full account of who was involved and accountability for their actions," Salem said.

He declined to say who provided him the document, which is titled "On Salem."

The first bullet point notes that Salem has five months left in his term as council president while Deegan has at least three and a half years left as mayor. In an apparent reference to the Confederate statue removal, it says Salem "may be trying to keep this alive to build his name recognition for what's next and/or using this to make a case for hiring his own" general counsel. "He definitely has an agenda."

The second bullet point says Salem "didn't step up to take the monuments down, and doesn't want to put them back up ... yet wants to continue this debate ... Keeping us from important work like establishing improved processes for contracts and permitting, like septic tank removal, like Emerald Trail and two riverfront parks. We're done debating. We are moving on."

The third point says, "I'm not going to stand by and allow him to tarnish the reputation or our General Counsel and my staff."

The fourth point is that Salem "accused us of shopping for the answer we wanted on the monuments. And yet it was him that admittedly called around town and prior general counsels to find the answer he wanted. I've heard he asked our former general counsel not to tell the current (general counsel) of his call. We never directed the general counsel on this issue. We never asked any of the candidates in the selection process."

The final point says, "He says he wants to work together privately and is just full of 'gotcha' moments played out in the media. He talks about trust ... well we've lost trust in him."

Salem, Deegan go back-and-forth on monument response

Salem has not disagreed with moving the statues from Springfield Park but he has led questioning of the process used for their removal.

At a Jan. 2 meeting of the council's Rules Committee, Salem challenged the legal advice that General Counsel Michael Fackler gave Deegan in December. Fackler advised she did not need City Council approval to use $187,000 in privately raised funds to remove the statues from the "Women of the Southland" monument.

Salem also questioned why the city didn't get a certificate of appropriateness from the Jacksonville Historic Preservation Commission since the statute is in the Springfield Historic District. Salem told Fackler the legal advice made it harder to trust the Office of General Counsel.

Salem said last week the administration's procurement violation and subsequent cure for the project's construction contract eroded "the trust of the taxpayer we work so hard to protect"

Deegan called the pushback from Salem, and other council members, a "double standard" using "selective outrage" to criticize Deegan when other administrations utilized similar procurement cures, including former Mayor Lenny Curry.

“The City Council didn’t step up when they had the opportunity to take the monuments down," Deegan said in a statement in the news release. "They say they don’t want to put the monuments back up, yet some council members are desperately trying to keep this debate going. It’s splitting hairs for political retribution and gamesmanship."

She said her administration would "continue moving forward from this unnecessary distraction."

"I will not stand by and watch the City Council continue to tarnish the reputation of the honest and experienced general counsel that we all share," she said.

In regard to Fackler's legal memo and opinion on removing the statues, she said "not once did we direct the general counsel to reach a specific outcome," pointing instead to City Council members calling prior general counsels "to get the answer they want."

At the meeting Thursday for City Council members to question Fackler about a formal legal opinion he did at Salem's request, Fackler said he gave wrong legal advice to Deegan in December because he incorrectly determined the monument wasn't a "contributing structure" to the Springfield Historical District.

Fackler said on further review in consultation with other attorneys in the Office of General Counsel, the monument is a "contributing structure" and could require a certificate of appropriateness depending on the type of work done. He said the removal of the statues is not one of the kinds of actions that requires the certificate, so there still was no need for Deegan to seek a certificate.

After hearing from Fackler and other attorneys Thursday, Salem said the questions he had were primarily answered. He already filed legislation in response to the removal – which will bar mayors from using financial or in-kind donations without council approval – and did not plan further action.

However, Salem expected other council members could feel differently and request he start a special investigatory committee.

“I need to hear from my colleagues,” Salem said. “It's just not my decision, but I thought we had a good airing of all the issues today, and I thought that was very helpful.

Salem was also considering finding City Council legal counsel outside of the city’s legal office but had not made a decision.

He said he expects there will be future cases when he and Deegan have different views.

“The last week or so have been very difficult, but I think over the next three and a half years – I’ll be president for another five months or so – there will be instances where we disagree," he said. "I’ve always said let’s disagree but not be disagreeable. And I feel like with her press releases and such it became a bit disagreeable.”

Times-Union staff writer Hanna Holthaus contributed to this report

