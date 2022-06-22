Mayor of Denton County town accused of soliciting child online, Dallas police say

The mayor of Pilot Point, a small town in Denton County, has been arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor, according to Dallas police.

Police said Matthew McIlravy, 42, tried to solicit a 14-year-old online, a second degree felony.

McIlravy’s arrest came after a five-month long investigation by Dallas police unit investigating internet crimes against children, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, Collin County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies.

Dallas Police and the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led the investigation. They believe there are other victims who have not yet been identified and are asking anybody with information to contact Dallas police detective Michael Fontenot at 214-671-4281 or Michael.fontenot@dallascityhall.com.