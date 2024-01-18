Mayor Donna Deegan taps Thomas B. Waters as neighborhoods director

Thomas B. Waters

Thomas B. Waters will take over as director of the city’s Neighborhood Department, the mayor’s office announced Thursday.

Waters previously worked for the city as a planner for the department, as well as a grants administrator for the Department of Intra-Governmental Affairs and project administrator for the Public Works Department. He was previously appointed by City Council as commissioner for the Jacksonville Housing and Community Development Commission.

Waters also consulted for the city’s Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Taskforce in his position as founder and principal of SUMMIT-Center for Resources and organizational Development.

“I am looking forward to having Thomas join our administration as the new Director of Neighborhoods,” Mayor Donna Deegan said. “He brings immense knowledge and experience from both working in and with our city government. His leadership will be an important asset for all our citizens.”

The director of the Neighborhoods Department is in charge of the neighborhood and housing services office, housing and community development, municipal code compliance, environmental quality, mosquito control, animal control and protective services, and the office of City Link.

Upon entering office, Deegan initially appointed Al Ferraro for the position. Ferraro, a Republican and former candidate for mayor, faced a higher bar for City Council confirmation because the neighborhoods director position required a college degree. Ferraro was a twice elected City Council member and business owner with a high school diploma.

Ferraro withdrew his nomination after it became likely he would not receive the votes necessary for confirmation. Deegan said at the time she believed the City Council hesitation was political, not representative of Ferraro’s qualifications.

He is currently serving as manager of blight initiatives.

Deegan appointed Ferraro as interim director, which did not require City Council confirmation. The interim position expired after 90 days, leaving the position vacant Dec. 11. Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Kelli O’Leary oversaw the department during the vacancy.

