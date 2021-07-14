Mayor-elect of North Braddock facing assault charges

Jul. 14—The mayor-elect of North Braddock is facing charges of aggravated assault after being accused of beating two women with a bat, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Cletus Lee was arrested Tuesday after a confrontation that police said resulted from a domestic dispute.

The victims were taken to the hospital but it was unclear what condition they are in.

Police said Lee is accused of assaulting the women after they pepper-sprayed him.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.