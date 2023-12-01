Mayor-elect Sakbun announces new Terre Haute police chief

Nov. 30—Terre Haute Mayor-elect Brandon Sakbun announced Thursday that Terre Haute Police Department Sgt. Kevin Barrett will serve as the city's next police chief.

Sakbun's transition team said in a news release it reviewed 10 applications, conducted more than 36 hours of interviews and reviewed multiple written plans on proposed changes regarding the department. Numerous focus groups, situational interviews and thoughtful analysis went into the resulting decision.

"Chief Barrett has served our city for over 30 years and is the right candidate for this role. His track record is impeccable," Sakbun said. "Chief Barrett's dedication to law enforcement, leadership development and the community are unparalleled.

"Our vision is to have the most well-trained, professional and community-oriented department in the Midwest," the Mayor-elect continued. "Chief Barrett has the ability and expertise to lead from the front and help our city tackle some of its toughest issues ranging from neighborhood safety, mental health and homelessness."

In a later interview, Sakbun said the decision to elevate Barrett was reached after "a long, pragmatic process. Policing has changed a lot over the last 20 years, but the nature of crime hasn't. Kevin has the knowledge and experience to navigate those changes and is particularly impressive in terms of leadership development.

"He has the heart and mindset to tackle the biggest issues facing our community, like homelessness and mental health."

Sakbun said he was particularly impressed by Barrett's vision put forth in his written plan for "community engagement" and reaching out to educational organizations from the Vigo County School Corporation to local colleges.

Barrett is a graduate of West Vigo High School and Indiana State University. He has served in the department for more than 30 years. His previous assignments included commander of the Special Response Team, Emergency Management & Operations, Patrol Division officer, member of the Drug Task Force, and Criminal Investigations detective.

Barrett was unavailable for comment. He planned to speak to the media Friday morning.

He replaces Shawn Keen, who was appointed police chief by Mayor Duke Bennett in late 2018.

"Kevin's a great guy," Keen said. "I've known him for 25 years. We served on the Special Response Team together for 17 years. He's just a great guy.

"The police chief serves at the pleasure of the mayor," Keen added. "I know Kevin will do what's best for the Terre Haute Police Department and the community."

Keen said he expected to return to his captain's post, which he held before becoming a deputy chief under John Plasse and, later, the police chief.

"Beyond that, I don't know," he added.

Mayor-elect Sakbun is planning what he called "a really big presentation" in which he will introduce the community to all of the city's new department heads and discuss the organizational changes coming to the police and fire departments.