The Hill

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced he will not seek a House seat after considering a congressional run. "I've represented the neighborhoods of the 11th CD for years and I love the people who live here. It was gratifying to connect with community and elected leaders while I considered a run. I'm certain a progressive can win this seat and serve us in Washington," De Blasio wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. In his brief Twitter...