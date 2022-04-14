Mayor Erin Stewart: 2021 tax cut will stay in place for another year in New Britain

Crediting the federal government’s infusion of millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced Wednesday that she plans to keep last year’s property tax cut unchanged for another year.

New Britain taxpayers will see the same 49.5-mill tax rate in the coming year, even though city spending will jump by about $8 million.

“Last year I genuinely wasn’t sure if I’d be able to maintain it for another year,” Stewart said. “I said it might be a one-time thing. But we’re keeping it this year, and a lot of that is attributed to increased revenues.”

The tax rate dropped from 51.5 mills to 49.5 last year, a roughly 2 percent reduction that officials estimated was worth about $350 to the average taxpayer. That rate will stay in place under her plan.

New Britain also will have no layoffs or service cuts in the new year under the proposal. Stewart, a Republican in her fifth term, formally presented the plan to the city council Wednesday evening.

The federal government is providing about $6 million in coronavirus relief funding, enough to cover more than two-thirds of the spending increase she proposed.

The city is operating with a $243 million budget this year; her proposal would boost that to $251 million in the new fiscal year.

The board of finance had recommended a $256 million plan, but Stewart said that would have forced a significant tax increase.

“The federal dollars are also providing us with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a dent in the list of capital projects the city needs,” she said Wednesday afternoon. “We’re completely renovating Osgood Park, we’re building a new health department, we’re putting a fiber optics network through the entire city so all of our residents have access to affordable Internet.”

Her proposal also shifts routine road maintenance to the general operating budget instead of periodic bond issues. Interest and bond counsel expenses can add about 20 percent to the base cost of repaving streets, she said.

“This has bothered me forever. Road maintenance is an essential function of local government, but we’ve consistently bonded for that work. It’s not a good practice,” she said.

The city spends about $2 million a year on road work, with about half coming from state aid. She wants the annual budget to phase in the remaining half, and is asking for $300,000 as a start in next year’s plan.

The council will review the budget between now and early June. With a 12-3 Republican majority, it is expected to adopt Stewart’s proposal with no significant change.

Democrats, however, are likely to raise the issue of education funding because Stewart’s budget carries no new funding for city schools.

She noted that the board of education didn’t ask for additional funds this year, and that it is scheduled to receive more than $70 million in federal COVID-19 aid.

But Democrats and some educators have complained for years that Stewart’s administration steadily increases municipal spending while flat-funding the 10,000-student school system.

Last year Stewart publicly chastised the schools administration for years of poor student performance, and said “throwing more money at the problem simply isn’t enough.”

Educators counter that New Britain ranks next-to-last in the state for local spending on schools.

Stewart last year budgeted $500,000 as a one-time infusion for the schools, and added $1.5 million to that as other accounts yielded surpluses. She is proposing no addition to that fund this year.

Despite a prediction last year by some Democratic leaders that parents and other voters would punish Stewart in the November election, she scored a roughly 2-to-1 victory over state Rep. Bobby Sanchez - who had made education a central issue in his campaign.