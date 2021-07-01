Mayor: Florida building may need to be torn down
The mayor of Surfside, Florida, says officials should consider tearing down the remainder of a partially collapsed residential building so that a search and rescue operation can resume. (July 1)
Lucia Guara may have been just a kid, but she wasn’t too young to want to make the world a better place.
The National Education Association will debate whether to demand mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all students and staff returning to school in person this fall, a polarizing move that would apply to 3 million teachers.
Experts backed the military's assessment that the detonation of a 40,000-pound bomb in carrier shock trials was not a factor in the collapse.
There is still hope that survivors will be pulled from the collapsed condominiums in Surfside, Florida, but families are bracing for the worst, President Joe Biden said after meeting with some for four hours Thursday.
Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster vaccination for those who had been sick with COVID-19 or immunized more than six months ago, an effort that comes amid a surge in new infections and deaths. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he had received a booster shot and urged city residents to follow suit. “In view of the difficult epidemiological situation today, doctors recommend having booster shots six months after vaccination,” Sobyanin said on his blog.
The rescue efforts were temporarily paused after monitoring devices signaled "some expansion" in cracks in the concrete, fire Chief Alan Cominsky said.View Entire Post ›
A number of seeds were knocked out on the third day at the All England Club.
Jeep's new plug-in-hybrid Wrangler struggles to smoothly blend its multiple powertrains.
The Groves family were awoken by loud noises on Thursday morning. They walked out of their hotel and saw the Champlain Towers in pieces.
It is the biggest US stock market listing by a Chinese company since Alibaba's debut in 2014.
The eerie video shows water and debris in the garage just 7 minutes before the building fell.
The woman who was with a St. Paul man when he was fatally shot by members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force during an arrest attempt in Minneapolis said through her attorneys Thursday that the law enforcement officers were not in uniform and did not identify themselves as authorities when they surrounded the SUV with their guns drawn. Authorities have said Smith showed a handgun, and that evidence shows he fired it. Askar's attorneys said previously that she never saw a gun on Smith or in his vehicle.
North Carolina's eviction moratorium ends Thursday, but many believe landlords and tenants will continue to struggle even after the extended national moratorium expires.
The debris from the Surfside building collapse could hold clues to what caused the 12-story building to come down.
Canada, Washington and Oregon have reported dozens of deaths due to heat as temperatures slowly drop and the record-setting heat wave begins to ease. CBS News' Mola Lenghi has the latest on the sweltering temperatures. Then, CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN with his forecast.
Esther Gorfinkel was wearing slippers and a nightgown when she fled the building.
Tropical storm Elsa is threatening to hamper the search for victims at the site of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.
It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also...
Search and rescue teams recovered four more bodies over the weekend in the rubble along with other human remains, while one person died in the hospital, officials said.View Entire Post ›
The Los Angeles City Council passed a sweeping anti-camping measure Thursday to remove widespread homeless encampments that have become an eyesore across the city. The measure was billed as a compassionate approach to get people off streets and restore access to public spaces in the city with nation's second-largest homeless population, though critics said it would criminalize the problem. It wouldn’t be enforced until someone has turned down an offer of shelter.