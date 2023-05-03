Mayor Gainey to announce nominee for Pittsburgh police chief

Mayor Ed Gainey is scheduled to announce his nominee for the next chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police today.

The announcement comes weeks after Channel 11 broke the story that former Bosie, Idaho, police chief Ryan Lee was Mayor Ed Gainey’s choice to become the next police chief. Soon after Channel 11 began digging into Lee’s controversial background, the nomination quickly unraveled, and two other finalists and former Pittsburgh officers, Jason Lando and Larry Scirotto, moved forward in the process.

Gainey is scheduled to make the announcement at 9 a.m. at the City-County Building.

