Mayor Greenberg and family safe from earthquake in Japan while on vacation

Mayor Craig Greenberg and his family are safe after the earthquake struck Japan Monday while they were on vacation in the country, spokesperson Kevin Trager said.

The Greenbergs traveled to Japan to celebrate the New Year together. At approximately 4 p.m. local time, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake shook the western coast of Honshu Island, leaving at least four people dead, according to a report from USA TODAY.

Many remain without power and several roads in Ishikawa prefecture have been destroyed, according to the report. Train service has also been halted in the area. Local authorities have warned people to be aware of possible aftershocks and the ongoing risk of a tsunami, which can be triggered by earthquakes.

The Greenbergs were not impacted by the natural disaster, Trager said.

"Their thoughts are with Japan and the families affected," he said in an email to The Courier Journal. "The Greenbergs will be traveling back to Louisville later this week."

