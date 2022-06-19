Mayor Greg Fischer resumes duties following attack at Fourth Street Live

Mayor Greg Fischer walked in the Kentuckiana Pride Parade.June 18, 2022

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is resuming his normal duties after being attacked during a downtown appearance over the weekend.

Fischer was punched by a bystander while attending an event at Fourth Street Live on Saturday.

In a statement to The Courier Journal on Sunday, Jessica Wethington, director of communications for the mayor's office, said the mayor is "fine."

"The mayor says he is glad he can still take a punch," she said.

Immediately after the incident, Fischer was evaluated by paramedics and "it was determined that no further treatment was necessary," she added.

Wethington said a security detail was with the mayor at Fourth Street Live Saturday, but declined to comment if any changes would be made to the mayor's security detail in the future or if he has previously been threatened.

Fischer was attacked at Fourth Street Live, 411 S. 4th St., on Saturday, according to a statement released by the Louisville Metro Police Department later that evening.

The incident is still under investigation, officials said, but no arrests have been made.

Officials have released photos of a person they believe is responsible for the attack, but they have not yet been identified.

Earlier this evening, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor Fischer was punched by an individual. The Mayor is doing fine. LMPD is investigating & will release further information as it becomes available. Anyone with information can call our anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673. pic.twitter.com/BeKnjfJOgv — LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2022

In a video of the incident posted by WAVE-TV, a man is shown walking up to Fischer and punching him, knocking him to the ground. A second man attempts to stop the attacker, but the attacker then moves out of camera frame.

On Saturday night, Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg tweeted about the incident, calling for the assailant to turn themselves in.

"We cannot solve our disagreements with violence," he said.

Tonight my thoughts are with the Mayor and his family. Whoever is responsible for this assault needs to turn themselves in. We cannot solve our disagreements with violence. — Craig Greenberg (@RunWithCraig) June 19, 2022

Wethington, the communications director, said there have not currently been any changes to the mayor's public events schedule following the incident.

Political candidates under attack in recent months

The Fourth Street Live incident follows an assassination attempt on Greenberg earlier this year.

According to court documents, Quintez Brown, a local civil rights activist and former Courier Journal intern, has been accused of opening fire on Greenberg at his Butchertown Market campaign office in February. It was later revealed during court proceedings that Brown also researched Republican mayoral candidate, Bill Dieruf.

In May, a federal judge ruled that Brown remain jailed while waiting for a trail regarding charges of attempted murder and wanton endangerment for the incident. Brown has entered a plea of not guilty.

