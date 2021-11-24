Mayor: Healing to be slow after parade crash

The mayor of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Shawn Reilly says healing the wounds caused by a man who killed six and injured more than 60 when he plowed his car into a Christmas parade will be slow. (Nov. 23)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories