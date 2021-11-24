Mayor: Healing to be slow after parade crash

Oxygen

It’s been merely a matter of days since the Turpin sisters shared their harrowing story of abuse and Jordan Turpin’s dramatic decision escape her parent’s home and call 911—but the sisters say the amount of support they’ve already received has been “overwhelming.” “All the love and support I am getting, it’s just, it’s overwhelming, but it’s awesome,” Jennifer Turpin told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in a new interview, adding that she had already gotten “hundreds of DMs.” Jennifer and her young