Mayor: Healing to be slow after parade crash
The mayor of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Shawn Reilly says healing the wounds caused by a man who killed six and injured more than 60 when he plowed his car into a Christmas parade will be slow. (Nov. 23)
Video from inside the store shows a group of thieves robbing an Oakland clothing store Monday night.
A pregnant Volusia County librarian was killed in an alleged road rage incident in Orange City over the weekend. However, investigators have identified the victim as the aggressor.
It’s been merely a matter of days since the Turpin sisters shared their harrowing story of abuse and Jordan Turpin’s dramatic decision escape her parent’s home and call 911—but the sisters say the amount of support they’ve already received has been “overwhelming.” “All the love and support I am getting, it’s just, it’s overwhelming, but it’s awesome,” Jennifer Turpin told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in a new interview, adding that she had already gotten “hundreds of DMs.” Jennifer and her young
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! They’re actually doing it, “Sharpwin” fans! New Amsterdam‘s fall finale saw Max and Helen taking flight for London — or at least getting in a taxi to the airport. Earlier in Tuesday’s episode, a superbug sent the hospital into crisis mode, […]
The last surviving person born in the 19th century, Francisca Susano, passed away this month at the age of 124. Lola Iska: Susano, who was affectionately known as “Lola Iska,” passed away in her sleep at around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 in Negros Occidental, Philippines. According to CNN, the Filipina was born on Sept. 11, 1897, which was the year before the Philippines broke free from Spanish colonization.
The list includes influencer Guo Laoshi who was cited by the Chinese government for rejecting conventional ideas of Chinese femininity.
Katie and John's relationship comes just a month after she broke up with her "Bachelorette" winner, Blake.
And the two also wore matching trucker hats.
Public attention has re-focused on the Milwaukee County District Attorney, John Chisholm, who said the state's recommendation for Darrell Brooks' bail was "inappropriately low."
A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective has been found guilty of the 2019 killing of a Black father of three. The cop involved in the […]
Michaela Nelson returned from training at a base in another state, but she never checked back in with her unit in Ohio.
Loni Love got emotional on a recent episode of "The Real' when discussing her good friend Tami Roman's body dysmorphic disorder.
Tayshia's "Bachelorette" runner-up had A LOT to say about her split from her winner.
"Why are you carrying two full-grown adults?"
“He was going to pick up a turkey. That’s all he was doing. A simple errand at 7:30 at night,” his daughter said.
Fox NewsFox News correspondent Gillian Turner on Monday told the conservative network’s viewers that even though Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder, he’s “not a hero.” Additionally, she noted, there’s “no victory lap for Kyle or anybody else to take.”Following Rittenhouse’s acquittal last week, right-wing media figures and MAGA politicians fell over each other to praise the 18-year-old who shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha, Wisc., last summer. At least three pro-Trump congressmen o
Sha’Carri Richardson has become just as known for her outspoken personality as she has her track skills, and she addressed both on Nov. 20 in […]
“Would I live there? Sure. Would I probably trip and die from all the random steps throughout? Absolutely.”
When a celebrity gets pied off by another celebrity at a red carpet event while being papped for the whole world to see - sometimes, you've just gotta take the shame.
The TikTok user shared some of the items they've found while cleaning the club.