Mayor highlights Thousand Oaks achievements at address

Thousand Oaks City Manager Andrew Powers hugs Maria Camacho, Los Angeles Rams' government affairs director, after she presents a special jersey to the city Tuesday during the state of the city address. Seated are Mayor Kevin McNamee, left, and Mayor Pro Tem Al Adam.

On his last day as Thousand Oaks mayor, Kevin McNamee highlighted the city's public safety, the biotech sector, land-use planning, housing, infrastructure, water conservation and the arts.

They were talking points in his state of the city address during a city of Thousand Oaks and Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday at California Lutheran University.

In addition to the speech, the luncheon featured Los Angeles Rams representative Maria Camacho presenting the city with Rams jersey No. 16 in a frame with the name Thousand Oaks. The Rams had practiced at CLU since 2016 but announced last month they were moving to their own facility in Woodland Hills ahead of the 2024 season.

