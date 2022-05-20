Mayor indicted in Miami County on charge of murdering father

May 20—TROY — A Miami County grand jury indicted a Covington man Wednesday on felony charges of murder and felonious assault with a deadly weapon in the Monday death of his father, David Mayor, 72, at their Newton Twp. home.

Mark Mayor, 47, has been in the county jail since his arrest Monday evening on similar charges. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment Tuesday on the initial charges filed by the sheriff's department in county Municipal Court.

Deputies said David Mayor died at the Myers Road home he shared with his wife and son after he was stabbed during what was described as a domestic dispute. Police and medical personnel received a call to the house around 5:30 p.m.

The county prosecutors' office said the indictment against Mark Mayor was returned by the grand jury at a session Wednesday. He will be arraigned Monday in county Common Pleas Court.

Mark Mayor remains in the county jail on bail of $1.5 million.

A search warrant was sought, approved and executed at the home Monday evening. The affidavit seeking the warrant and the inventory of property seized from the warrant have been sealed by the court, a Municipal Court clerk said Wednesday.

The body was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy. Preliminary results were not available from that office Thursday.

The sheriff's office continues its investigation.