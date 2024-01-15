Mayor James Zucal wants comprehensive state audit of Uhrichsville's finances

UHRICHSVILLE ‒ New mayor Jim Zucal is asking for a comprehensive, early audit by the state of the city's monetary situation to get a better understanding of Uhrichsville's finances.

That was among the topics he discussed at his first regular council meeting as mayor.

"I want everyone to know that the finances of the city to me are very, very important. I can tell you, in our experience, our budget that we have, a city of our size should have around a $700,000 or $800,000 carryover. That's a minimum," he said.

Jim Zucal

"Our expenditures have gone way up. Our revenues have not caught up. So, this is a very serious matter to me, so that's why I've talked to the state auditors. I've asked for an early audit. We need to know what we're doing."

Zucal promised an update on city finances at every council meeting.

'We're not going to be shamed'

"We're not going to be shamed by ending up in the red and having the state coming in and running our city for us. That's not going to happen. I'm not going to let it happen," he said.

Uhrichsville went into fiscal emergency in 1998 and came out of it in 2003.

"You can't do a whole lot if you don't have money," Zucal said. "We've got to get creative. We've got to sell some city property. We have to look at our funding mechanisms, but we really need to know what we have in the bank and what we're spending, revenue and expenses. We can't do a whole lot, can't stretch our neck out there too far, if we don't have the money."

Other priorities

In his report to council, the mayor also highlighted some of his other priorities:

Getting a grasp on the management of the Uhrichsville Waterpark.

Establishing a strong system for paving streets, including alleys in the city. He asked every council member to come up with recommendations for streets that need paved.

Establishing strong park, traffic and shade tree commissions.

Maintaining a strong business relationship with the downtown.

Encouraging business and development and affordable housing in the city. Zucal said he wants to promote population growth in Uhrichsville. He noted that one of the biggest threats to the city is not maintaining its status as a city. He said he doesn't want Uhrichsville to drop down to village status. In Ohio, a city must have more than 5,000 residents. According to the U.S. Census, the community had a population of 5,168 in the 2022 estimate.

Cleaning up the city

Amy Myers, a former member of council who is now the city's code enforcement officer, reported on what she has been doing since taking the position at the beginning of the month.

She has issued Property Improvement Notices (PIN) and had cars towed. She noted that she has been working closely with the police and fire departments.

People doing community service through Tuscarawas County Court ‒ Southern District have removed and properly disposed of 50 tires that someone had dumped at the cul de sac at the end of Commerce Drive on the north end of town.

Elderly residents who are issued PIN notices can get assistance from community service workers at Southern District Court, she said.

"I'm not trying to be hardcore, but it's time to clean up the city. We're not letting anything fall through the cracks," Myers said.

