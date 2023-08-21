Mayor John Cooper: Time for Tennessee lawmakers to turn sympathy into action | Opinion

On March 27th, Nashville had our worst day. Six innocent souls were taken from us because of gun violence at The Covenant School. As our entire city’s heart shattered, I prayed that those families would be the last in Nashville to know that unimaginable pain.

But without action, we know there will be more. Gun violence and mass shootings have not only devastated Nashville, but every region of our state.

Tennessee ranks ninth in total deaths by firearms. Nearly 1,300 Tennesseans die each year from guns, and it is the leading cause of death among children and teenagers.

Like all of us, I’m hopeful that we will see common sense gun violence legislation passed this week as our state lawmakers convene for a special session on public safety.

Our legislators can take action to keep our communities safe while still preserving the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.

Americans of all political backgrounds support better laws

Nationwide data shows a clear correlation between the strength of a state’s gun laws and the rate of gun violence. For example, the six states with the strongest gun laws each rank among the eight safest states for gun violence. Our children and neighbors are dying because Tennessee has some of the most lenient gun laws in the country.

Metro Police Chief John Drake, Laura Fitzgerald Cooper, Mayor John Cooper, Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Nashville Fire Chief William Swan, pray during the Nashville Remembers candlelight vigil to mourn and honor the victims of The Covenant School mass shooting at Public Square Park Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.

We should not let political party affiliation dictate how we approach gun law reforms. Gun violence does not have partisan boundaries.

A poll by the Vanderbilt Project on Unity & American Democracy shows the vast majority of Tennesseans, including Republicans, support gun reform. In the poll, 82% of voters support gun background checks and 75% of voters support a red flag gun law.

After the Covenant shooting, I, along with the mayors of Chattanooga, Knoxville and Shelby County, sent a letter to state leadership recommending commonsense policy actions to reduce gun violence.

Tennessee can save lives by implementing gun laws that have proven to be successful in other states.

What Tennessee’s biggest city mayors see as solutions

Among our recommendations:

Require point-of-sale background checks for all gun purchases, including rifles and shotguns. The 20 states that currently require background checks have lower rates of homicide and suicide by firearm.

Implement Extreme Risk Protection Orders, known as a “red flag” law to empower law enforcement and family members to intervene and temporarily prevent those at extreme risk of harming themselves or others from possessing guns. There are 20 states that already have ERPOs.

Enhance safety of the concealed carry law to protect our residents. Tennessee legislators support concealed carry without a permit and we are not asking to undo that policy. We are asking for it to be modified to prohibit individuals who have been convicted of a violent misdemeanor offense from carrying a concealed firearm. This is already a law in 23 states.

Establish a statewide minimum age for purchasing firearms so Tennessee could join 22 states that have adopted similar legislation.

Enact secure gun storage laws to reduce gun violence and firearm accidents. There are 25 other states with laws to prevent children from gaining access to firearms.

Protect women by prohibiting convicted stalkers from owning guns. More than 50% of female homicide victims reported stalking to police before they were killed by their stalkers, according to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center.

Ban high-capacity magazines, thereby making it more difficult to inflict mass casualties. The shooter in the Covenant School shooting fired 152 rounds in just a couple of minutes using high-capacity magazines.

I urge our legislators to listen to the residents of this great state. Sensible reforms can prevent senseless killings.

John Cooper is the ninth mayor of Metro Nashville Davidson County government.

After the tragic murders at The Covenant School, now is the moment for state lawmakers to turn statements of sympathy and prayers into action and leadership.

