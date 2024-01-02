Mayor John Whitmire inaugurated after busy 1st day on the job

TechCrunch

The U.S. government has revealed the list of electric vehicles that qualify for the full federal tax credit under the newer, more stringent guidelines, and you can count them on one hand. General Motors' outgoing Chevy Bolt, plus certain variants of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla's Model 3, Model Y and Model X are now the only EVs that are eligible for the $7,500 rebate. Chrysler's Pacifica plug-in hybrid was able to stay eligible for the full credit.