Mayor Johnson to present his 1st budget to Chicago City Council

When Vodafone and Hutchison-owned Three in the U.K. announced their plan to merge in a non-cash deal to create a $19B mega mobile operator in June of this year, we noted that it would likely face a sizeable regulatory hurdle. The next chapter in that story opened up today: the country's Competition and Markets Authority, its main antitrust regulator, said that it was opening an investigation into the deal. The combined business will have roughly 28 million subscribers — as of this summer's announcement, Vodafone has nearly 18 million and Three had just over 10 million — and would be worth some £15 billion (nearly $19 billion at today’s rates).