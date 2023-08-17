Mayor Johnson, local officials urge flood victims to apply for federal funding

TechCrunch

Defense-focused space technology startup True Anomaly has received key permits from regulators that will allow it to demonstrate imaging and rendezvous capabilities on-orbit for the first time. The two authorizations -- from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) -- give the company the greenlight to perform non-Earth imaging and to demonstrate in-space rendezvous proximity operations, respectively. True Anomaly is planning on executing these capabilities using two of its “autonomous orbital vehicle” spacecraft, which the company calls Jackals, during a mission early next year.