Mayor Jones holds second ‘Cabinet in Community’ event

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura Jones hosted her second ‘Cabinet in Community’ event at the Gene Slay’s Girls and Boys Club in Soulard on Wednesday.

Jones was joined by Alderwoman Cara Spencer (Ward 8), Police Chief Robert Tracy, and other city leaders.

The mayor touched on a number of issues, including plans to bring back red-light cameras, how to spend Rams settlement funds and the city’s push to fill open positions. She began the night by emphasizing the city’s recent drop in crime.

“Crime is down,” Jones said. “I repeat, crime is down.”

Homicides, juvenile shootings, and overall violent crime all dropped in 2023 compared to 2022. Mayor Jones commended Chief Tracy for his efforts to get officers more involved in the communities they serve.

In an attempt to bring red light cameras back into the city, Jones said her administration has done its part and pushed the city’s board of aldermen to take action.

“We’re waiting on the board of aldermen to move on it so we can keep our streets safe,” Jones said.

The Rams settlement money is growing in interest currently, and she emphasized that the funds aren’t going anywhere. The financially responsible move for the city is to spend the interest and allow the principle to continue to grow, according to Jones.

She also said that right now, the city is focused on spending funds available through the American Rescue Plan before they expire.

“(We are) making sure we don’t have to send a dime back to the federal government,” she said.

There were some fireworks during the public question-and-answer period, when a business owner complained that she regularly calls the police and waits for hours, only for them to never show up.

“I had to wait three hours. I sat outside. Police never showed up,” she said.

Chief Tracy said he would get to the bottom of the issue and promised to follow up with the business owner after the meeting.

“I’ll get that information, get answers to you, and do an audit to see exactly what happened,” Tracy said.

The city also has a number of open positions they are looking to fill, with a specific need for more correctional officers. Those interested can apply on the city’s website.

